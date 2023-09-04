September brings a host of new programs for adults. They include a range of offerings from how to craft to how to code. All programs require registration at hmloneonta.org/adult programs.
This week we will have our regular Craft Club at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6. Come help recycle our old books and create a cute, paper hedgehog. They can be worked up fast and there will be many choices when it comes to designing the faces.
Learn to code in Python Programming Part 2, a five-part series that will be held every Saturday in September. It’s a two-hour class that begins at 9:30 a.m.
According to python.org, it’s a type of code that is easy to pick up and is open-source which makes it freely available to use and distribute. This class will build on Part 1 and a refresher is available if you missed it.
A new, casual, monthly Yarn Club will also start in September with two time slots. One will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. the first Friday and the other one will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday. if you knit, crochet, or do anything with yarn, you are welcome here. This informal group provides a great way to unwind, work on your latest project, and converse with fellow crafters.
A Genealogy class, taught by Four County Library System Librarian Brian Lee, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. Brian will cover the basics of using ancestry.com and familysearch.org, how to use the HathiTrust database, and NYS Historic Newspapers. He’ll also cover DNA results and what to do with them.
Since the library staff all loves animals, we’re thrilled to announce the Quiet Cat Café in partnership with the Susquehanna SPCA from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 23. Join us in the Community Room to play with adoptable kitties. If you can’t adopt a cat, help us socialize them while you raise your oxytocin! It’s a win-win opportunity.
The first ever Library Paint & Sip will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26. A fun evening of painting and mocktails will be offered with Andra Wilcox from Art N Alcohol. Andra will provide step-by-step instructions to paint a pumpkin picture that will be perfect to use as fall décor.
