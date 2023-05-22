May is Short Story Month and for me it’s the perfect season for shorter reads because the yard and garden keeps me so busy. In 2007 Dan Wickett, founder of the Emerging Writers Network decided to follow National Poetry Month by reading and reviewing a short story each day. He was surprised to see other online book communities enthusiastically adopt the Short Story Month.
“How Long ‘Til Black Future Month” by N.K. Jemisin is written by one of the most powerful and acclaimed speculative fiction authors of our time. This is her first collection of short fiction and she will challenge and delight you with narratives of destruction, rebirth, and redemption.
“Tenth of December” by George Saunders was originally published in Harper’s Magazine, McSweeney’s Quarterly Concern, The New Yorker, and Story Magazine. These are profound stories about class, sex, love, loss, work, despair, and war. Saunders cuts to the core of the contemporary experience with unsettling, insightful, and hilarious content.
“Under the Full Moon’s Light” edited by Emma Nelson and Hannah Smith is a delightful menagerie of tales told under the full moon’s light. The moon, full of beauty and grandeur, adds an element of mystery and intrigue to the darkness. It makes it easy to imagine spooks, specters, myths and legends and has the power to affect the body, change the mind, or drive a person to madness. I’m definitely going to read this one.
“Milk Blood Heat” by Dantiel W. Moniz is set among the cities and suburbs of Florida. Each story delves into the ordinary worlds of young girls, women, and men who find themselves confronted by extraordinary moments of violent personal reckoning.
“Grimm, Grit, and Gasoline: Dieselpunk and Decopunk Fairy Tales” edited by Rhonda Parrish is the alternative history of re-imaginings of the WWI and WWII eras. It adds fairy tales to the mix that transports classic tales to a rich historical setting.
“Seasonal Work” by Laura Lippman is written by one of my favorite authors, an award-winning master of psychological suspense. This collection shows Lippman in top form with diverse and diabolically clever stories of deception, murder, dangerous games, and love gone wrong.
“Seeking Fortune Elsewhere” by Sindya Bhanoo is about dislocation and dissonance. Traveling from Pittsburgh to Washington to Tamil Nadu, the stories show how immigrants and their families confront the costs of leaving and staying, identifying sublime symmetries in lives growing apart.
“Things We Lost in the Fire” by Mariana Enriquez explores multiple dimensions of life and death in contemporary Argentina. Each haunting tale simmers with the nation’s troubled history, but also includes abandoned houses, black magic, superstitions, lost loves, and regrets. You’ll also find the themes of friendship, compassion, and humor.
