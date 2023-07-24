I hope everyone is reading this summer. Listening to audiobooks while I spend long hours in the garden is something I always do. I’ve discovered some mid-list authors that you may enjoy as much as I do. Some are familiar names, others not so much.
I have absolutely loved listening to Mick Herron’s Slow Horse series on Hoopla. It has all of the intrigue and excitement of the British secret service paired with abject sarcasm and some pretty despicable characters.
Slough House is where washed-up MI5 spies find themselves when their careers have failed. Some of them messed up an op so badly that they can’t be trusted anymore. Some got in the way of an ambitious colleague and had the rug yanked out from under them. Or maybe they just got too dependent on the bottle.
They are a cast of characters whose main protagonist, River Cartwright, is the grandson of an MI5 legend. I have to confess that I’m also reading the print books because of the complexity of the plots but the narrator does an excellent job capturing the outrageous humor in the story. Start the series with Slow Horses and you’ll be hooked.
The rest of the series, in order, includes Dead Lions, Real Tigers, Spook Street, London Rules, Joe Country, Slough House, and finally Bad Actors. This series has also been adapted to video on the Apple TV+.
If you prefer a cozier series, the Agatha Raisin books by M.C. Beaton can be found as audiobooks on Libby now. While there are only 10 available of the more than 30 titles in the series, I highly recommend giving it a try. Agatha is a grown woman who has many of the traits of a self-absorbed tween.
It’s hilarious to watch her try to master her lower instincts after she takes early retirement from her high-pressure PR firm and retires to the Cotswolds.
In the first of the series, Agatha Raisin and the Quiche of Death, poison is found in her quiche and she is accused of killing the contest judge. To clear her name, Agatha becomes an amateur sleuth which leads to a series that is witty and well crafted. This, too, has been adapted to a TV series and the DVDs can be found at the library.
It’s a real treat for me to find favorite authors I’ve read appear on Hoopla or Libby. More discoveries that I recommend listening to are Laura Lippman’s Tess Monaghan series, anything by Dick Francis, and the Andy Carpenter series by David Rosenfelt. They’re all great stories with excellent narrators.
