As we begin a new year, HML staff members took time out to reflect on their favorite books of 2022. Not all of the selections are new releases and you’ll find a wide range of genres in this list.
Brenda’s favorite was “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr. It’s a Pulitzer Prize winner and was on the bestseller lists for more than 20 weeks. This story follows five characters who are bound by their love of a single book despite the six centuries that separate them.
AJ picked “Ring Shout” by P. Clark. It’s a dark, fantasy and historical novella about the Ku Klux Klan’s reign of terror but with a supernatural twist. It won the 2021 Nebula and Locus Awards and made it into the finals for many more.
Crowe’s favorite was written by our own Jenn Donohue. “The Drowned Heir” is about a third child with no place in society after her uncle dies. She undertakes a ceremony to house her dead uncle’s spirit and to take his role. But her uncle’s spirit hasn’t settled the way it’s supposed to, and when his lover comes knocking with news of an adult son who has set sail along the same shipping lane, the dead uncle and living niece must work together to save a son neither of them knew existed.
Marcus selected “Subterranean Journey Into the Depths of Earth’s Most Extraordinary Places” by Chris Fitch. It’s filled with fun facts and unbelievable photography of below the surface wonders. You’ll find poisonous caves in Mexico where only the toughest fish can survive and the magnificent Roman sunken palace that was lost beneath the streets of Constantinople.
Alex’s favorite is “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King. Legendary storyteller Stephen King goes into the deepest well of his imagination in this spellbinding novel about a seventeen-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a parallel world where good and evil are at war, and the stakes could not be higher; for their world or ours.
Emily selected “The Night Shift” by Alex Finlay. Twisty, poignant, and redemptive, “The Night Shift” is a story about the legacy of trauma and how the broken can come out on the other side. It solidifies Alex Finlay as one of the new leading voices in the world of thrillers.
Jen’s favorite is “The Annual Migration of Clouds” by Premee Mohamed. With keen insight and biting prose, Mohamed delivers a deeply personal tale in this post-apocalyptic hope-punk novella that reflects on the meaning of community and asks what we owe to those who have lifted us up.
Tina selected “Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles and along with many others, is a lifelong Towles fan as a result. His debut novel is set in New York City beginning in 1937 and explores the lives of the working class as they intersect with upper echelons of society. The protagonist, Katey straddles the divide with bracing wit and her own brand of cool nerve.
Alice selected “The Prince and the Dressmaker” by Jen Wang. It is a fairy tale for any age and is likely to steal your heart. Prince Sebastian is looking for a bride — or rather, his parents are looking for one for him. Sebastian is too busy hiding his secret life from everyone. At night he puts on daring dresses and takes Paris by storm as the fabulous Lady Crystallia — the hottest fashion icon in the world capital of fashion!
Kaytee’s favorite is “Odder” by Katherine Applegate. It’s a New York Times bestseller and is a touching and lyrical take on a remarkable sea otter. Inspired by the true story of a Monterey Bay Aquarium program that pairs orphaned otter pups with surrogate mothers, this poignant and humorous tale told in free verse examines bravery and healing through the eyes of one of nature’s most beloved and charming animals.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
