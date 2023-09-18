Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.