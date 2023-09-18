It’s time to reveal the staff’s favorite books of the summer.
Tina’s favorite was “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt. This is a charming and touching story interwoven with human characters and those from the sea. After Tova loses her husband, she begins to clean at the local aquarium and becomes acquainted with Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus. As Tova also grieves for her 18-year-old son who disappeared at sea, Marcellus plays the detective and deduces what happened.
Emily’s favorite was “Terminal List” by Jack Carr. It is Book 1 in the series and is also adapted to the screen and may be seen on Amazon Prime. On his last combat deployment, Lt. Reece’s entire team was killed in an ambush. When he learns that those dearest to him are murdered on the day of his homecoming, he realizes that the conspiracy runs to the highest levels of government. Reece ruthlessly targets his enemies without regard for the laws of combat or any other law.
Crowe’s favorite was “Into the Riverlands” by Nghi Vo. It is one of the novellas in The Singing Hills Cycle series. This book tells the story of a wandering cleric who travels to the riverlands to record tales of the notorious, nearly immortal martial artists who haunt the regions.
Ariel’s favorite was “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang and it’s a chilling yet hilarious novel. It begins with white lies that have deadly consequences. Bestselling sensation Juniper Song is not who she says she is, she didn’t write the book she claims she wrote, and she is most certainly not Asian American. The novel grapples with questions of diversity, racism, and cultural appropriation as well as the terrifying alienation of social media.
Jen’s favorite was “Neuromancer” by William Gibson. It is one of the pioneering cyberpunk novels and is now part of Penguin Galaxy; a series of six sci-fi/fantasy classics featuring an introduction by Neil Gaiman. Case was the sharpest data-thief in the Matrix until an ex-employer crippled his nervous system. Now a new employer has recruited him for a last chance run against an unthinkably powerful artificial intelligence. Along with a mirror-eyed girl, he’s ready for a bleakly prophetic adventure.
Donna’s favorite was “House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune and is about a case worker at the department in charge of magical youth. He spends his days overseeing the well-being of children in government sanctioned orphanages until he’s summoned to travel to an orphanage with six dangerous children. This book is about discovering an unlikely family in an unexpected place and realizing that the family is yours.
