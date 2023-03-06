This is a good time of year to enjoy the beauty of our Van Steenberg art book collection. Hot off the press this week you’ll find some gorgeous books to both decorate your coffee table and brighten the bleary days of late winter.
“Take Me Home: Portraits of Homeless and Rescued Dogs” by Andrew Grant. Grant was always a dog-lover and first started photographing dogs living in shelters in 2009 in hopes of raising money for animal rescues. Since those early days, he has photographed hundreds of dogs and always wonders how such nice canines ended up in shelters. The portraits are sweet looks at some adorable dogs and you’ll find yourself lost in their puppy eyes.
“Collecting Inspiration: Edward C. Moore at Tiffany & Co. is a beautiful book filled with art from around the world. Under Moore’s leadership, Tiffany & Co. became established as the preeminent designer and maker of silver. He amassed a vast collection of works from ancient Greece and Rome, Europe, Asia, and the Islamic world to inspire creativity in his team of designers and silversmiths. He bequeathed his collection to the Metropolitan Museum of Art so it would continue to impact the world of design.
“Flesh and Bones: The Art of Anatomy” by Monique Kornell explores how artists have represented human anatomy from the Renaissance to the present day. Early drawings found an audience with both medical practitioners and artists. Anatomical art was a fundamental component of artists’ training as most of us are familiar with through Michelangelo. This is a compelling book that offers a look into the mystery of the human form.
“Gifts from the Fire: American Ceramics, 1880-1950” by Alice Cooney Frelinghuysen and Martin Eidelberg is a feast for the eyes. American pioneering artists drew inspiration from European and Asian ceramics to develop new designs, decorations, and techniques. This led to designs from the Arts and Craft Movement and Art Deco era as well as modernism and minimalist styles and are all represented in this book. The photographs are well done and the authors have featured several makers for more in-depth descriptions. This is a wonderful book that makes the development of American ceramic art into an accessible format.
“The Academie Royale de Peinture et de Sculpture: The Birth of the French School, 1648-1793” by Christian Michel and translated by Chris Miller features one of the most influential art institutions in history. It governed the arts in France for more than 150 years. This book draws on social and political history to shed light on the Academie’s impact on artistic production. This is an ambitious and meticulously researched book.
The Van Steenberg Art Collection continues to grow so check back frequently for new titles.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.