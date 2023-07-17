Many can no doubt remember the childhood stories of myths, legends, and fairytales that turned them into avid readers and for some these tales continue to draw their attention.
One of my favorite books is “Circe” by Madeline Miller which is a wonderful retelling of an ancient myth.
The following books are intended for young adults and are thought-provoking and engaging stories.
“This Poison Heart” by Kalynn Bayron is a tale that blends the stories of Jason and Medea from Greek mythology. This is a contemporary fantasy about Briseis, a girl with the unique and deadly power to grow blossoming plants from a tiny seed with a single touch. When Briseis’ aunt dies and wills her a dilapidated estate in rural New York, Bri and her parents hope that, surrounded by plants and flowers, she will finally learn to control her gift.
“Lovely War” by Julie Berry is a tale about Greek gods passing judgement on the mortals below while watching from their Manhattan hotel room. They are Hazel, James, Aubrey, and Colette. A classical pianist from London, a British would-be architect turned soldier, a Harlem-born ragtime genius in the US Army, and a Belgian orphan with a gorgeous voice and a devastating past. Their story, as told by goddess Aphrodite, who must spin the tale or face judgment on Mount Olympus, is filled with hope and heartbreak, prejudice and passion, and reveals that, though War is a formidable force, it’s no match for the transcendent power of Love.
“Lore” by Alexandra Bracken is the story of a single night when mortal descendants of gods have the opportunity to claim their divinity by killing one of the nine immortals made mortal for that night. Lore has no desire to participate in the Agon, because she is embittered by the death of a family member by someone who then attained the status of a god. When a childhood friend asks her to help, and a wounded god offers an alliance, Lore overlooks the steep cost of this decision in exchange for vengeance.
“Killer of Enemies” by Joseph Bruchac takes you to a post-apocalyptic time in the desert Southwest. Woven with traditional Apache legends, Lozen is called on to hunt down the monsters in order to save her kidnapped family. With every monster she takes down, her powers grow as she connects with the ancient legends of her people.
“I, Claudia” by Mary McCoy is the story of a teenager who finds herself unwittingly drawn into the dark side of her school’s student government; with dire consequences. Whether by accident, design, or scheme, Claudia is in a position to wield power over her fellow students. She vows to use her power to help the school but forces are against her claiming shocking scandals and there are political dilemmas with no easy answers. Does she learn that power does corrupt?
“Bull” by David Elliott is a modern twist of the Theseus and Minotaur myth, told in verse. This rough, rowdy, and darkly comedic novel will have readers reevaluating one of mythology’s most infamous monsters. Similar to what Lin-Manuel Miranda did in “Hamilton,” Elliot changes the form and approach of a classic tale.
