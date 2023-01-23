The Healthy, Wealthy, and Wise NextReads Newsletter coming out in February has titles that fit well with starting your new year with healthy behaviors. If you’re interested in having notices sent to your inbox, sign up on our website for the more than 20 genre-based newsletters in addition to our library-wide newsletter called HML Happenings. Click on the box that says “Subscribe To Our eNewsletter.”
“I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki” by Baek Sehee; translated by Anton Hur is a candid and relatable memoir of depression, stigma, and the one thing author Baek Sehee could still summon enthusiasm for in the depths of her mental health struggle — the titular spicy fried snack. Library Journal says, “This is a sincere attempt at self-discovery that will resonate with young people who suffer from similar forms of depression and anxiety.”
“How to Calm Your Mind: Finding Presence and Productivity in Anxious Times” by Chris Bailey is about learning to embrace the other side of the productivity coin by making time and space for calm and being more present in the moments outside of our productive time. Ironically, it was Chris Bailey’s work specializing in productivity that gave him insight into the need for periods of restorative calm as an important part of our ability to get things done. Topics include the pitfalls of “busyness” for its own sake; the relationship between anxiety and the brain’s drive for dopamine; the similarities and differences between analog and digital experiences and how they affect anxiety.
“The Sugar Jar: Create Boundaries, Embrace Self-Healing, and Enjoy the Sweet Things in Life” by Yasmine Cheyenne is an inclusive, accessible guide to taking care of yourself and healing from the past with an emphasis on learning to set boundaries. The title is a metaphor for your energy in its many forms — a resource that is limited but can be replenished as much as it is depleted. The practical tools and exercises will help you take stock of what saps or restores your energy and learn a proactive approach to managing it.
“Financial Feminist: Overcome the Patriarchy’s Bullsht to Master Your Money and Build a Life You Love” by Tori Dunlap is a well-researched look at the gender gap in personal finance education and how women can reclaim power and autonomy through financial independence. It busts the popular financial myths (lattes and avocado toast are not keeping young women from amassing wealth); the practical tips and judgment-free tone.
“The Stress Prescription: Seven Days to More Joy and Ease” by Elissa Epel, is about evidence-based approaches to harnessing the mind’s natural stress response instead of letting it overwhelm you. It includes topics such as stress as a fact of life, which had evolutionary benefits for early humans; focusing on what you can control and learning to let go of everything else.
“Why We Meditate: The Science and Practice of Clarity and Compassion” by Daniel Goleman and Tsoknyi Rinpoche is a well-researched and reflective guide to meditation as a tool to help you break free from negative thought and behavior patterns. Each chapter includes a careful examination of the purpose behind a different aspect of meditation.
“Two Old Broads: Stuff You Need to Know That You Didn’t Know You Needed to Know” by M.E. Hecht and Whoopi Goldberg is about making the most of life’s later years with curiosity and humor. Its infectious enthusiasm and irreverent tone are well balanced with reflections on some of the inescapable challenges of aging, such as chronic pain.
“Overcoming Parental Anxiety: Rewire Your Brain to Worry Less & Enjoy Parenting More” by Debra Kissen, Micah Ioffe, and Hannah Romain, is affirming, science-based advice for navigating the understandable anxieties that come with parenting and savoring its joys. It has practical tools and actionable tips which are presented in digestible, accessible chunks.
“Sleep Reimagined: The Fast Track to A Revitalized Life” by Pedram Navab is about the importance of sleep, the factors that can disrupt it, and what we can do to repair our relationship with it. The mix of information and straightforward advice provides something for everyone, from those who are just curious about sleep to those desperately seeking it.
“Breathe In, Breathe Out: Restore Your Health, Reset Your Mind and Find Happiness Through Breathwork” by Stuart Sandeman is a candid and impassioned look at the transformative power of breathwork to improve stress management. Although the concept of breathwork can seem a bit too mystical for some, the tips and exercises presented here are short and low-stakes enough that it’s worth everyone’s time to give meditative breathing a chance.
