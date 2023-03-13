Every February I report the library’s usage statistics to the state Department of Education. It’s typically a painstaking process that requires full-time effort for many weeks to complete the 14 sections. The next step is to produce a report to the community but in the meantime, here are some highlights of 2022.
Our collection has remained fairly stable, but then it can’t grow since our building is so small. We have 14,402 adult fiction books; 10,250 adult nonfiction books; 7,679 children’s fiction books; and 1,331 children’s nonfiction books. We have 10,609 ebooks, 5,406 downloadable audiobooks, and 511 downloadable videos. We actually have access to many more electronic resources but the state only wants to know how many were actually checked out. We have 2,556 DVDs and 1,259 physical audiobooks. We added a total of 5,022 items in all material types.
The top circulating collection is adult fiction books, as always, with 34,062 books checked out. 13,044 adult nonfiction books were checked out. Children’s fiction was the second most popular collection with 21,716 books checked out. Children’s nonfiction books were checked out 3,315 times. DVDs and audiobooks were borrowed 16,889 times last year and the combined electronic material circulation was 14,279. All of the library’s statistics were higher in 2022 indicating that people are beginning to return to their normal pre-pandemic behaviors.
Long ago, the health of a library was monitored entirely by measuring circulation statistics. Now, libraries are seen more like community centers that have a wide variety of opportunities for life-long learning. Our programs were held outdoors or online last year, but we still offered some wonderful programs. We held 186 total programs that were attended by 3,338 patrons. For the state, we divided these program statistics into age groups, onsite, offsite, synchronous, asynchronous, virtual, and in-person. We also divided the statistics into Digital Literacy programs, Early Literacy Programs, and Summer Reading Programs. In addition, we reported how many one-on-one sessions we provided and that includes home delivery and technology help. We counted 36 Early Literacy Programs with an attendance of 869. In the Digital Literacy category, we had 12 group sessions with an attendance of 104, and eight one-on-one sessions for nine patrons. Last summer we had 388 patrons participate in 70 programs with an overall attendance of 1,305. The children attended the most programs but more adults participated in the Summer Reading Program. Oneonta is all about reading!
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
