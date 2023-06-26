I love when the new book cart is full of books about our natural world. This week you can read about birding, octopi, the cosmos, owls; and for a bonus read, menopause.
“Better Living Through Birding” by Christian Cooper is written by a self-professed Blerd (Black nerd) about his life as a birder and his now infamous viral video. Cooper has spent every spring since the age of 10 watching migratory birds that travel through Central Park. His video shows an incident that demonstrates the age-old racial tensions in our country. Cooper states that a life spent looking up at birds prepared him, in the most uncanny of ways, to be a gay, Black man in America today. This book is part memoir, travelogue, and primer on the art of birding as well as Cooper’s story of learning to claim and defend space for himself and others like him.
“Many Things Under a Rock: The Mysteries of Octopuses” by David Scheel is written by a behavioral ecologist about his decades long obsession with octopuses. Over the course of his career, Scheel has witnessed a sea change in what we know and are able to discover about octopus physiology and behavior. He explores amazing, new scientific developments, weaving accounts of his own research and surprising encounters, with stories and legends of indigenous peoples that illuminate our relationship with these creatures across centuries.
“Starstruck: A Memoir of Astrophysics and Finding Light in the Dark” by Sarafina El-Badry Nance is a beautifully written, science-packed, and inspirational memoir. As a child, Nance spent nearly every evening with her father gazing up at the flickering stars and pondering what secrets the night sky held. She dreamed of becoming an astronomer but it wasn’t long before she was told that girls weren’t cut out for math and science. Despite the odds, Nance learned to survive and ultimately thrive in a space seldom welcoming to women; especially women of color.
“What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds” by Jennifer Ackerman is a brilliant scientific exploration of owls, the most elusive group of birds, and an investigation into why these remarkable yet mysterious animals exert such a hold on human imagination. This is an awe-inspiring and spellbinding journey across the globe and through human history, and a dazzling account of the astonishing health, hunting skills, communication, and sensory prowess that distinguishes the owl from nearly all other birds. An extraordinary glimpse into the mind of these brilliant animals, “What an Owls Knows” pulls back the curtain on the hidden and still undiscovered realities of our shared world.
“Hot and Bothered: What No One Tells You About Menopause” by Jancee Dunn is written by a woman who has been reporting on mental and physical health for more than two decades. Yet even with her background, she was still surprised when she was bombarded by seemingly random symptoms: rampant insomnia, spring-loaded nerves, weirdly dry mouth, and Rio Grande-level periods. After going to multiple doctors who ran test after fruitless test, she was surprised to finally discover the culprit was perimenopause. She decided to write the book she wished existed while she scrambled for information. This is an empowering, research-based guide on how women can tackle this new stage of life.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.