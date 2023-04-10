Women have been involved with science far longer than they’ve received credit. Do a quick internet search and you’ll find pages of results that will astound you. Next month, a book will be released called “Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon” by Melissa L. Sevigny. It combines science with adventure as was more typical in early environmental sciences work. Elzada Clover, with new doctorate degree in hand and student Lois Jotter organized the first formal botanical survey of the Colorado River. It entails a 600-mile journey down the notoriously dangerous river that ran through the Grand Canyon before the Hoover Dam altered the region. The botanists had to contend with environmental hazards but they were also bombarded with misogynistic and sensationalized press coverage. Sevigny captures the beauty of the unique river and casts a light on the indigenous people who cultivated the plants in the canyon land before being forced away. This promises to be a compelling read.
Another well-reviewed book about women in science is “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. This memoir by an award-winning paleobiologist traces her childhood back to her father’s lab and to a lifetime of finding sanctuary in science. This week, the adult Take & Make Kit will include a copy of this book along with a 3D printed object. You may not know how to use the 3D printer but you will get to learn the hands-on part of bringing the object to life. In this case, the object will have to be clipped to form a bonsai tree. Everyone will use the same technique to shape using their own personal creativity.
“The Discovery of Jeanne Baret: A Story of Science, the High Seas, and the First Woman to Circumnavigate the Globe” by Glynis Ridley is another story of an exciting expedition. In 1765, Baret disguised herself as a teenage boy in order to accompany an eminent botanist. This made her the first woman to circumnavigate the world even though she was quietly written out of history along with her scientific contributions.
“Lethal Tides: Mary Sears and the Marine Scientists Who Helped Win World War II” by Catherine Musemeche is a story woven with science, biography, and military history. It is the story of an unsung woman who had a dramatic effect on the Navy’s success against Japan. Sears, a marine biologist, was instrumental in determining landing destinations and boldly predicting optical landing times and locations for amphibious invasions. Sears and her team played a major role in averting catastrophes and clearing a path to Okinawa.
“Broad Band: The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet” by Claire Lisa Evans is rich with the history of women’s contributions to technology. Evans highlights Ada Lovelace who created the first mechanical computer in 1842. She talks about Elizabeth “Jake” Feinler, the one-woman Google who kept the earliest version of the Internet online, and Stacy Horn who ran one of the first social networks on a shoestring out of her NYC apartment in the 1980s. This book shines the light on the bright minds who history forgot and shows us how they will continue to shape our world in ways we can no longer ignore.
