Library's full menu feeds need to read

The library continues to offer a full menu of services and programs during these difficult times. If you would like the most updated information, click on the red banner at the top of our website or go to hmloneonta.org/covid-19/.
Curbside pickup remains the safest way to obtain library materials. The Four County Library System has restored email and text notifications so we’re operating in a more familiar manner. You can stop by the library anytime during open hours to pick up holds. Please bring your library card to the door and we’ll bring your holds to the shelf in the vestibule. If you need extra assistance because of the steps, just let us know and we’ll bring your material down the stairs.
Computer appointments may be made for abbreviated time slots by calling the library at 607-432-1980. For your own safety, we ask that you disinfect the area before using the computer.
You can now enter the library to browse for 15 minutes at a time. Simply call the library to let us know when you’d like to come. We are allowing only five people in the building at one time to ensure that physical distance can be maintained.
We ask that you continue to return library materials in the outside book return boxes. We empty them twice daily and immediately put them in quarantine. They won’t be discharged from your account for four days but we are waiving late fees to accommodate these changes.
We have invested more heavily in our digital downloads so you can stay safe at home and continue to read and enjoy programs for all ages. Free eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines are available on the Libby/Overdrive, Hoopla and Flipster app. These platforms can be accessed from computers, tablets and smart phones. Flipster has become my go-to reading for a quick and restorative break during the day.
We are working on extending the Wi-Fi farther into the park to help the many people that used the library as a place to work. In fact, our internet speeds will soon take a huge jump. The speed now is about 60 mbps download over 6 mbps upload. Thanks to the Four County Library System, those speeds will increase to 200 mbps download and 50 mbps upload speed. That will support multiple groups having Zoom meetings.
We have resumed our usual Digital Device Help Service because there’s more demand than ever. We miss the high school honor society students and hope that they’ll be able to return again in the future. If you’re having trouble using Libby/Overdrive, Hoopla, or Flipster call 607-386-1465 and Bridget will be standing by to assist.
If you don’t have a library card and would like access to the digital collection, it’s easier than ever to get one. Simply go to our website and click on the Digital Services tab or type in hmloneonta.org/online-cards. All you need to enter into the application is your name, email address and the city where you reside.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.