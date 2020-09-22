Earlier this summer, I reported on some of the HML staff’s favorite books in the time of COVID and now it’s time to hear from the rest of us.
Ariel’s favorite was “The Family Upstairs” by Lisa Jewell. Based on her recommendation, I read it too and loved it. Twenty-five years ago, the police were called to the fashionable Chelsea neighborhood in London and found three dead bodies and a healthy baby crying in her crib in the upstairs bedroom. All of the four other children that were reported to live there were gone. Twenty-five years later, soon after her 25th birthday, Libby receives a letter that’s she been waiting for her entire life. She learns the identity of her birth parents and that she is the sole inheritor of the abandoned mansion in Chelsea. What seems like a straightforward story is actually a tale of hidden identities, growing up in a cult-like home, a search for the truth and secrets revealed.
Dez’s favorite was “The New Wilderness” by Diane Cook. It’s about a future time when smog and pollution predominate in a heavily urbanized world. Bea makes the decision to take her ailing 5-year-old daughter into the wilderness as part of an experiment to see if a group of humans can survive in nature without destroying it. The story leans heavily on the relationships that develop in a challenging environment, and the notion that Bea may be saving her daughter’s life but is losing her in other ways.
Lex’s favorite was “Salt Dancers” by Ursula Hegi. Hegi is a critically acclaimed author of “Stones from a River,” and “Floating in My Mother’s Palm.” “Salt Dancers” tells about Julia whose mother abandoned the family, and whose father drank and beat her. She returns home to confront her parents and to see her brother, who also bears the scars from their childhood. Hegi explores the selective power of memory and the complex ambiguities of family relationships.
Kathryn’s favorite was “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library” by Chris Grabenstein. This is a gripping adventure story for 12 year olds. Kyle, who’s the class clown and lover of all things related to board games, word games and video games, is invited to a sleepover at the brand new town library along with 11 other youngsters. Luigi Lemoncello is the genius behind the construction of the new library, and is famous for being the most creative game maker in the world. When morning comes and the kids attempt to go home, they find that they’re locked in. They must solve a series of clues and secret puzzles to find the hidden escape route.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns are also online at www.thedailystar.com/commun ity/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.