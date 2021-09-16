ESPERANCE — "Writing the Watershed," a literary festival for families, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Schoharie River Center at 2025 Burtonville Road in Esperance.
According to a media release, the festival will feature writers of literature, stories, films and music from the Mohawk Valley Region, all focused on place.
The Power of Place, a memoir writing workshop with Judith Prest will be offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for $20.
Prest is a published poet, creativity coach, photographer, workshop leader/teacher and mixed media artist. She is the owner of Spirit Wind Studio. Years ago she trained as a clinical social worker. More recently, Prest studied expressive arts and earned certificates in creativity coaching and expressive art therapy.Preregistration is required. Email schoharierivercenter@gmail.com or visit www.schoharierivercenter.org to register.
Other offerings will include Story Collecting about Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; a mini film festival of films about place by festival participants and others from noon until 1 p.m.; Science, Story and Justice: Writing from the Field, a panel discussion with news columnist Sara Foss and geologist and blogger John Garver from 1 to 2 p.m.; and Telling Stories Through Eco-media from 2 to 3 p.m.
The festival will end with Songwriting in Place, an evening of music and conversation about place and the ways that place is used as inspiration for songs. The concert will feature singers/songwriters Sara Milonovich and Reggie Harris. It will be held outdoors from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs. Tickets for the concert will be sold singly for $10 and $20 for families.
Call 518-875-6230 or visit www.schoharierivercenter.org for more information including a complete schedule.
