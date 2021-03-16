Looking back over year of modifications

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the day we closed the library because of the pandemic. It has been a year marked by uncertainty and stress. It has been a year when we have modified services, adjusted them, restored them, then altered them again. I am grateful that the staff at the library has been flexible as they continue to provide the best service possible.
In the weeks before we closed, we removed seating, blocked tables from use and removed all of the enrichment toys in the children’s areas. I was hopeful it wouldn’t be as bad as it turned out to be.
We closed completely on March 16, waited and hoped for change. As the news reported ever growing numbers of people stricken with COVID-19, we modified the space in the library to accommodate a new reality. We made signs and posted online messages informing the community of the need to wear masks per Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order. We placed hand sanitizer by each entrance and at the computers. We regularly ran out of disinfectant and that’s when we really felt like we were experiencing a pandemic. Staff work stations were moved to reduce the chance of exposure. Staff schedules have been changed more times than you would believe in an effort to keep the library open and the staff safe.
We were completely closed until June 1, when we began offering curbside pickup. A month later, we began to offer 30-minute computer appointments and 10-minute browsing appointments. This made work behind the scenes incredibly labor intensive. The library clerks had to take appointments over the phone or from an online form. They had to individually contact every patron when they had items ready to pick up. Nothing was automated in the beginning. The phone didn’t stop ringing. People asked the same questions over and over again. Things slowly got better when the automated system was restored for placing holds and notifying patrons. As labor intensive as that was, we benefited from hearing many nice things from our patrons. They hoped we were doing well and really missed coming in to see us in person. We are eternally grateful for the comments that boosted our spirits.
At the onset of the pandemic, we initiated the Pandemic Archive Project. Many community members have sent stories of their experiences during the pandemic. After considering the personal nature of their writings, we have decided to put them in a time capsule for later publication. Your experiences will make this era in history come to life for future generations. I invite you to send your story via email or in print to the library or take the Pandemic Survey to share your experiences at https://hmloneonta.org/covid-19/./
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
