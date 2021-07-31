Trying to keep my spirits out of the dregs of confusing data and fears regarding the COVID pandemic, I found an interesting character, Daniel Patterson.
Patterson was the second husband of Mary Baker Glover, a woman born two centuries ago in New Hampshire, before the crisis of the American Civil War,
Daniel and Mary had been married nearly 10 years when the war broke out. They supported the emancipation of slaves and as a Union man, Daniel went south to receive a commission as a volunteer, but became a civilian casualty after Confederates captured and imprisoned him, spring of 1862. Eight months later, he escaped and walked during the night, 400 miles to the Union line in West Virginia, where Gen. Milroy interviewed him. Daniel received funds and new clothes to return home.
Reunited with Mary late 1862, Daniel was a changed man due to illness and starvation while imprisoned.
In 1895, for a series of articles commemorating the 40th anniversary of the war’s end, Daniel told a Maine newspaper reporter for The Weekly Standard, “The fact is I have never known a well day since.”
Mary had also changed by end of 1862 after traveling to Maine to receive metaphysical healing treatments from a mind-cure practitioner, Dr. Phineas Quimby. Mary was bolstered by renewed health after a bout of invalidism from spinal troubles and became enthralled with mind-power.
Records show that Daniel probably understood Mary’s robust, happier purpose in life. Both were intelligent and fell into the crowd of people pursuing the power of mind and pushing the boundaries of status quos.
Daniel lost his father when he was 8 years old. His mother singlehandedly raised him and his two brothers on the subsistent fourth-generation Patterson farm. He received an education at Thornton Academy in Saco, Maine, and then become an expert dentist before he wed at the age of 35. I can imagine Daniel’s life experience, bringing to Mary a broader definition of woman as capable and an equal.
Before they wed, Mary was a young widow who depended on her family to care for her and raise her son from her previous marriage. For her to transition to Daniel’s knowledge of an independent woman, took time.
Daniel supported Mary while she traveled to learn, teach and heal others with mind power. Her absences and business alliances with other men made for a rocky marriage the next 10 years. But he maintained his dental business, as his way of helping himself, her and others.
About 1867, Daniel moved to the quieter Rumney, New Hampshire, out of the public eye. Mary lived in Lynn, Massachusetts, and appealed to the public. They divorced in 1873. I didn’t find any evidence of Daniel saying or writing a bad word about her.
In 1875, Mary published a book, “Science and Health,” explaining her thoughts on an infinite mind and its infinite manifestation and its power to heal as Christ Jesus healed. She revised the book until she died in 1910, as bearing fruit with seed in it. At a time when matter was believed solid reality, readers realized that they couldn’t believe everything they hear, see and feel. And that they had the capacity to discover a truth that sets free.
In 1877, Mary wed a third husband, 10 years her junior, Asa Eddy. He only lived five years longer, but helped Mary establish a church, The First Church of Christ, Scientist, with a tenet to take the inspired word of the Bible as a sufficient guide to eternal life.
Sufficient guide. Not, the only.
Records show that Mary Baker Eddy helped thousands of people, including Civil War veterans, experience mental and physical health. She eventually wrote, “Divine Love always has met and always will meet every human need.”
I don’t interpret Eddy’s abstract words to mean, only pray to meet human needs. In fact, when reading all of Eddy’s words, I find warnings against the dangers of praying with ill-informed motives. I also find plenty of logical counsel in Eddy’s writings, such as the importance of seeking honest doctors for help and the wisdom of using drugs properly.
Mary Baker Eddy wrote that she’d rather go to a doctor who had the flu than seek treatment from a metaphysician (prayer) who malpractices. She wrote in “Science and Health,” “Honesty is spiritual power.”
A few months back, when I got fully vaccinated against COVID, when praying, I felt honesty and kindness through the many people worldwide, working to meet human needs.
Petersen. author of “21st Century Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures: A revision of Mary Baker Eddy’s Science and Health,” is a former resident of Delhis who now lives in Orange County.
