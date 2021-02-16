Love is in the air and the stacks

Why not read a romance novel during Library Lovers Month? Romance readers love happy endings and right now I think we could all benefit from that. Booklist published a list of the Top 10 Romance Fiction titles published in the past year so be sure to check them out.
“Boyfriend Material” by Alexis Hall. As the son of British rock star, Luc’s life has been a mess. To clean up his image, he has to find a nice normal relationship. Oliver is as normal as can be but even though they have nothing in common, they strike a deal to be fake boyfriends until the dust settles.
“A Cowboy to Remember” by Rebekah Weatherspoon is about chef Evie who takes a fall and loses her memory until a rodeo champion visits her and she realizes that his face is the one she sees in her dreams.
“Dance Away with Me” by Susan Elizabeth Phillips tells of Tess, midwife and young widow, who takes off for Runaway Mountain in Tennessee. She meets Ian, a tortured soul, who makes her question all of her reasons for running away to a new life.
“A Distance Too Grand” by Regina Scott is the start of a series called American Wonders. A spunky photographer wrangles her way onto an 1872 survey crew of the Grand Canyon but ends up working with the one man she doesn’t want to fall in love with.
“Glass Slippers, Ever After, and Me” by Julie Wright is about an author who finally gets published and thinks all of her dreams have come true. All is not roses when she finds out her publisher has reinvented her online presence into something she’s not.
“The Happy Ever After Playlist” by Abby Jimenez is about Sloan, who can’t catch a break until she learns that the dog she found belongs to rock ‘n’ rolls’ newest prodigy.
“On the Corner of Hope and Main” by Beverly Jenkins tells the story of a small town in Kansas where there’s never a dull moment. It’s election time, and Bernadine hopes for a second chance with her ex-boyfriend Mal. This is an insightful, multicultural romance.
“Party of Two” by Jasmine Guillory is about a young lawyer who moves to LA to start her own law firm. After a night of partying at a bar, she finds the man she’s been flirting with is a local politician. Because of his high profile job, they begin dating in secret.
“Take a Hint, Dani Brown” by Talia Hibbert is a story about a woman who wants professional success, not romance. She gets rescued by a brooding security guard during a fire drill and it’s all caught on video that goes viral. Maybe they’re destined to be together?
“The Worst Best Man” by Mia Sosa is about a wedding planner who’s jilted on the altar. She gets a marketing job with a hotel and unfortunately, her former fiancé’s brother is also on the job.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
