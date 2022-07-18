Otsego County Office for the Aging has farmers’ market checks available for income-eligible seniors 60 and older.
According to a media release, the checks from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets come in a booklet of five $5 checks worth $25 that may be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets.
Seniors must have a monthly income at or below $2,096 for a one-person household or $2,823 for a two-person household to be eligible to receive the checks.
While checks are good throughout the state, consumers are reminded that not all farmers at Farmers’ Markets accept them. OFA will provide a list of participating farmers’ markets when checks are distributed.
Checks may be picked up at:
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.
Nader Towers, 2 Mitchell St., Oneonta, in the outdoor pavilion, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19.
Oneonta Heights, 1 Silver Ave., Oneonta, at the main entrance, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21.
Neighborhood Apartments, 71 Clifton St., Unadilla, at the main entrance, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, Monday, July 25.
West Hill Terrace, 26 West St., Edmeston, at the main entrance, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, July 28.
Morris Farmers’ Market, Guy Rathbone Park, 117 Main St., from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Richfield Springs Farmers’ Market, Spring Park, Main Street, from 2 to 3:15 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4.
Otsego County Office for the Aging, 140 County Highway 33W, Suite 5, Cooperstown, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Otsego County Office for the Aging satellite location, 242 Main St., Oneonta, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 607-547-4232 first to confirm visit.
