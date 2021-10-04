Membership drive underway by Friends

October might just be my favorite month and we have much to look forward to at the library.
The Friends of HML membership will drive kick off with the group’s annual meeting and announcement of the winners of the Banned Books Contest. I’m a Friend of HML and think you should be too. Friends of HML are true friends in their selfless support of the library. They provide financial assistance for library needs from furnishings to books and beyond. Our volunteer list comes from the membership too. Volunteers have been delivering books to homebound patrons for years and they also occasionally help with programs and events. Everyone on staff is very grateful for all they do.
Also this month, HML will participate in the Great Give Back at Destination Oneonta’s Harvest Party from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Visit our table and help us “give back” to the residents of Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center by decorating a bookmark. You’ll also have the chance to give back to your community by joining Friends of HML with the low donation price of $15 for an individual. To further help celebrate our favorite month, we’re hosting a costume swap. At our booth, you can swap your costume for a different one and feel good about keeping used clothing out of the landfill. If you’d like to donate a costume, please bring it to the library before Friday, Oct. 15 and we’ll take it to the Harvest Party.
Plans for Pumpkin Glow are well underway and the event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, at dark. This year, we’re partnering with Chestnut Park Rehabilitation to provide free pumpkins to the public. Destination Oneonta will provide a $50 prize to the people’s choice winner and the winner that best fits the theme: Your Favorite Spooky Story. It promises to be a magical evening and even if you don’t carve a jack-o-lantern, you should come to Huntington Park to enjoy the glow.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
