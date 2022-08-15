Area members of the New York Army National Guard were promoted in recent months.
Isaac Crandall of Oxford, assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant on June 24.
Michael Marasciulo of Richmondville, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of private first class on July 15.
Ian Seeley of Oneonta, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on July 31.
Joseph Wright of Norwich, assigned to the 105th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant first class on July 18.
Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York announced the promotions based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, development potential and capability for additional responsibility.
Visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com for more information about the National Guard.
