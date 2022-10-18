New York Army National Guardsmen Grace Taylor of South Kortright, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company and Cameron Birtch of Norwich, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, were both recently promoted to the rank of specialist.
Deana Tuthill of Grand Gorge, assigned to the Company G, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, was recently promoted to private first class.
Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York announced the promotions based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, development potential and capability for additional responsibility.
