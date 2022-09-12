Captain Lowell Huntington was promoted to and sworn in as a major on Aug. 2, at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Huntington, a 2006 graduate of Andrew S. Draper Central School in Schenevus, graduated from Florida Institute of Technology in 2010. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2012.
Stationed at Sheppard AFB, he is completing flight instructor training in the European NATO Joint Jet Pilot Program.
His parents are Donald and Carla Huntington of Schenevus.
Three area members of the New York Army National Guard recently received promotions to private first class. They are Hannah Barber of West Edmeston, assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 42nd Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Gabriel Gorman of Morris, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company and Angelina Sasso of Worcester, assigned to the Forward Support Company, 204th Engineer Battalion.
Ian Seeley of Oneonta, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, was promoted to specialist.
Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York announced the promotions.
