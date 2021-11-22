Mixed bag of new titles thrill, empower, entertain

The following are hot off the presses and waiting to be read.
Thriller/Suspense
“Sleepless” by Romy Hausmann is her second English novel. Huasmann’s first, “Dear Child” was an international bestseller and a BookPage Top 10 Mystery and Suspense book of the year. The author lives in a remote house in the woods near Stuttgart, Germany, which may contribute greatly to her complex stories with dark secrets.
“I Am Not Who You Think I Am” by Eric Rickstad is about a teenager who finds his father’s suicide note many years later. It has eight simple words: I am not who you think I am. As the teenage son and his friends search for the truth, they uncover a bizarre tragedy that could be linked to his birth. This is a shattering tale of grief, obsession and fate that started with eight little words.
Science-based World View
“A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century” by Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein is written by two evolutionary biologists who have addressed the U.S. Congress, Department of Justice and Department of Education. They draw on decades of work to confront today’s most pressing social ills. This one could empower you to live a better, wiser life.
Historical fiction
“The Last Checkmate” by Gabriella Saab is a debut novel about a young Polish resistance worker who is held in Auschwitz as a political prisoner. The sadistic camp deputy uses her as a chess opponent to entertain the guards, but he underestimates her game of strategy as she plots to bring about his downfall.
“The Hidden Child” by Louise Fein is her second novel after “Daughter of the Reich” which was published in 13 territories. The story is about a couple with a charming 4-year-old daughter. The husband is a leading light in the new eugenics movement which is designing the very ideas that will be embraced by Hitler. When the child develops a seizure disorder, their world is fractured.
A few favorite authors:
“The Devil’s Sea” by Dirk Cussler is the ninth Dirk Pitt adventure co-written by father-son duo Clive and Dirk. For several years, Cussler has been an active participant and partner in his father’s National Underwater and Marine Agency expeditions and has served as president of the NUMA advisory board of trustees.
“Guild Boss” by Jayne Ann Krentz is book No. 14 in the Ghost Hunter series. Krentz writes romantic suspense stories with a twist of psychic and paranormal influence in a contemporary world. You’ll find other books under her pseudonym Amanda Quick for historical fiction and Jayne Castle for futuristic fiction.
“Tom Clancy Chain of Command” by Marc Cameron is the latest of the 33-book Jack Ryan series. I’ve only seen the show on Prime so I’m surprised to see that Jack has attained the office of President of the United States in this one. His co-author is a retired chief deputy U.S. marshal and 29-year law enforcement veteran.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.