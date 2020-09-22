MORRIS — The village of Morris, incorporated in 1870, will celebrate its sesquicentennial anniversary on Sept. 26 and 27, with the theme “Honor the Past, Act in the Present, and Plan for the Future.”
According to a media release, Saturday’s events will include a parade at 10 a.m. followed by a group photograph at the Four Corners and chicken barbecue at the firehouse. From noon until 3 p.m., *Linn tractors will be displayed in McMillan Field at 17 Broad St. and an outdoor farmers’ market to include crafts will be held in Community Park. *Linn Manufacturing Corp. operated in Morris from 1916 to 1950.
Saturday’s parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will include floats depicting the 1870’s up to present day. Town and village officials, fire and EMS equipment, antique cars, Tired Iron of Butternut Valley, local businesses and community groups are all expected to participate.
Sunday’s events will start at noon and include a community softball game at noon; Butternut Creek paddle at 1 p.m.; and historic tours of the village from 3 to 5 p.m.
As further stated in the release by Sesquicentennial Committee Chairman Matthew Palmer, “ We understand that these are unique times to plan and participate in a community celebration, however we look forward to honoring the occasion with the community’s interest and safety in mind.”
State and county health guidelines related to COVID-19 will be followed and all participants and attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Visit facebook.com/morrissesquicentennial or email Morris150th@gmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.