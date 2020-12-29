Most read books at HML revealed for 2020

Library patrons read a lot of books in 2020 and there were some favorites that were read by many. A total of 95 adults checked out “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah. The second most checked out fiction book was “The Brutal Telling” by Louise Penny. The remaining top 10 were, in order, “Deliver Us from Evil” by David Baldacci, “Bad Luck and Trouble” by Lee Child, “The Last Coyote” by Michael Connelly, “Echo Burning” by Lee Child, “The Reversal” by Michael Connelly, the “Fifth Witness” by Michael Connelly, “Barefoot” by Elin Hilderbrand, and “A Trick of the Light” by Louise Penny.
The most checked out adult nonfiction title was “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls with 67 check outs. Next in popularity comes “The Total Money Makeover” by Dave Ramsey with 59 check outs. The rest of the top 10 were the “Guide to National Parks of the United States,” the “Bucolic Plague: How Two Manhattanites became Gentlemen Farmers” by Josh Kilmer-Purcell (otherwise known as a Beekman Brother), “The Hormone Reset Diet” by Sara Gottfried, “The German Kitchen: Traditional Recipes, Regional Favorites: by Christopher Knuth, “Made from Scratch” by Jenna Woginrich, “Homemade: how to make hundreds of everyday products fast, fresh, and more natural,” the “Warmth of Other Suns: the epic story of America’s great migration” by Isabel Wilkerson, and “Bad Feminist: essays by Roxane Gay.”
In the Juvenile fiction collection, “The Third Wheel” by Jeff Kinney was read the most with 97 check outs. Second in popularity was “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling with 90 check outs. The rest of the top 10 are “Blizzard of the Blue Moon” by Mary Pope Osborne, “The Last Olympian” by Rick Riordan, “Bad Kitty Gets a Bath” by Nick Bruel, “Dragonbreath” by Ursula Vernon, “Night of the New Magicians” by Mary Pope Osborne, “Stink and the Incredible Super-Galactic Jawbreaker” by Megan McDonald, “The Battle of the Labyrinth” by Rick Riordan, and “Tales from a Not-So-Talented Pop Star” by Rachel Renee Russell.
The most checked out juvenile nonfiction book was “Lego Star Wars in 100 Scenes” by Daniel Lipkowitz with 59 check outs. The second most checked out title is “Minecraft Essential Handbook” by Stephanie Milton. The rest of the top 10 are “Where the Sidewalk Ends” by Shel Silverstein, “Minecraft Redstone Handbook” by Nick Farwell, “Minecraft: The Survivor’s Book of Secrets” by Stephanie Milton, “Minecraft: Guide to Exploration” by Stephanie Milton, “Every Thing on it” by Shel Silverstein, “Ingri and Edgar Parin d’Aulaire’s Book of Greek Myths” by Ingri D’Aulaire, “Alamo All-Stars” by Nathan Hale, and “Minecraft Guide to the Nether and the End” by Stephanie Milton.
My favorite collection in the library is Picture Books and “If You Give a Dog a Donut” by Laura Joffe Numeroff was checked out 88 times. “If you Give a Pig a Pancake” by the same author came in second place. The rest of the top 10 are “I Can Do It Myself” by Diane Adams, “Ella Bella Ballerina and Swan Lake” by James Myhew, “The Gingerbread Girl” by lisa Campbell Ernst, “Pete the Cat” and the “New Guy” by Kim Dean, “Dino Pets Go to School” by Lynn Plourde, “Green Wilma, Frog in Space” by Tedd Arnold, “Fancy Nancy, Aspiring Artist” by Jane O’Connor, and “The Tale of the Pie and the Patty-Pan” by Beatrix Potter.
Library Hours: Closed week of Dec. 28. Curbside service available noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday.
