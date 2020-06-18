Nation's inequality insulting to God

Our nation, which typically strives to respect and help one another, seems to be falling into disarray and blaming everyone else for our racial injustice. No matter the cause of George Floyd’s arrest, the treatment he received at the hands of those given the authority to protect him, failed miserably to do so. His unnecessary death has unified us in sorrow for him, his family, and that this could happen among us. The weeks following Mr. Floyd’s death have ripped the scab off a deep hurt that we apathetically thought or wished had already healed. The fact that inequality and favoritism are still part of the American experiment is grievous to us and an insult to God.
The question is: How do we, as fallen people, bear the image of a just God and His Gospel of mercy and grace to a broken world?
We begin by considering who we are. Genesis 1:28 tells us that God created us all in his image and we are all one race — the human race. Genesis 3 tells us the Adam failed to bear God’s image and the rest of the Old Testament is an account of God working to restore a people that fall into total chaos and ethnic division. God himself comes in the incarnation, to call all people into a new faith in Jesus, that brings forgiveness and restores us into His family, to bear his image in the world. Jesus reached across cultural and ethnic lines to bring the Gospel to all humanity that is broken and in desperate need of his mercy and grace. This history gives us a foundation for justice that bears God’s image. Unfortunately, favoritism and discrimination tend to be where broken people live in relation to one another.
James 2:1 reveals our heart and works to set it back on track. “Do not show favoritism” because God’s “just” nature and the dignity of people are dishonored when we do. In the scope of Scripture, God always judges sin, but he has entered into his creation and subjected himself to our sin and dying on a cross as the payment that our sin deserves. God knows what it is to be discriminated against as Isaiah 53:3 says, “He was despised and rejected by mankind.” If we are going to bear God’s image well, we need to treat people like He does. Even when we are rejected, we are to treat people with the equity of the Gospel, “for God so loved the whole world that He sent his only Son.”
God’s just nature is restorative. That means that God doesn’t just judge our sin, but through the Gospel, he restores us into his family. We do that with our children. When little Johnny takes his sisters toy, we don’t simply discipline him for wrongdoing, good parents recognize the potential destruction of their relationship as anger and resentment may develop. They teach little Johnny to seek forgiveness from his sister, and then we teach her to forgive her brother. In so doing the relationship becomes restored. That is the restorative nature of the Gospel. It not only reveals our sin and leave us there, but in God’s mercy and grace, He forgives us and brings peace between us. The relationship is restored.
How do we bear the image of a just God? We first have to recognize the brokenness and deep hurt that exists in racial injustice. Then we must recognize that our only hope is not in our inner goodness to fix it. Our hope is in the restorative nature of the Gospel. Just as God has come to us in our brokenness, we move toward people who are hurting and listen to them and seek to understand their pain. As we begin to understand them and their brokenness, we will have opportunity to come alongside them and help them see that their largest need is in their relationship with God. If our faith is anything, it is to be lived out with authenticity and justice, which treats all people with the same grace and mercy that we have received in Jesus Christ. The restorative justice of the Gospel is the hope that we all desperately need.
Klosheim is Community Bible Chapel Pastor.
Bible quotations have beens taken from the New International Version.
