Navigate pandemic safely by being informed

We’re all inundated with information from unknown sources about the novel coronavirus. We’re all making choices about how to navigate the pandemic in a way that reduces harm. We’re all doing our best in the face of quarantine fatigue. One thing I know for sure is that nothing is black and white and developing safe strategies in the human environment is especially difficult. Because of the ineffectiveness of programs like the “just say no” campaign against drugs, or abstinence education programs to prevent sex before marriage, we know that a more graded approach is more effective.
As our region of the state looks toward reopening, a focus on strategies for harm reduction become incredibly important. Things like masks, reduced numbers in stores and restaurants and maintaining physical distance will replace the shelter-at-home rule. This shouldn’t be an excuse for bad behavior. Follow recommendations. Take precautions and take care of your community.
The science is still coming in on COVID-19. The library’s electronic resources provide databases that will give you access to health information. In the Research Center at 4cls.org, you’ll find the Health Reference Center Academic database, Consumer Health Complete database and Merck Manuals.
The Health Reference Center Academic database, a Gale OneFile product, is a medical database with journal articles, reference books, pamphlets and online videos covering medicine, health and nursing topics. Its search tools include a Topic Finder, Subject Guide Search and Publication Search. You can keep it simple by entering a topic in the search box. Like the other databases in the Research Center, you can highlight an article and make notes; get a link to share, email it, save it, cite it or print it.
Consumer Health Complete is new to the Research Center and has consumer-oriented health information. The information covers all areas of health and wellness including mainstream, holistic and integrated treatments and is best used for established information rather than the most recent, cutting-edge evidence. There’s a search box on the homepage that has broad categories such as Evidence-based Reports, Drug & Herb Information, News & Magazines and Fact Sheets & Pamphlets. You can also search by topic or go directly to the Health Highlight set to COVID-19. Another feature allows you to browse popular sources such as Men’s Health Advisor, Yoga Journal and American Fitness.
Merck Manuals are one of the world’s most widely used medical information resources. Best known as the dense books filled with medical information, they are committed to providing information online to up to 3 billion health care professionals and patients on every continent by 2020. A banner at the top of the website takes you to consumer information about COVID-19 including recommendations for using cloth masks and the current status of drug treatment. It also highlights the Johns Hopkins map that shows the number of cases worldwide, the CDC’s updates on number of cases in each state, the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s regular updates and the World Health Organization’s regular updates.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.