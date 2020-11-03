NBA nominations not to be overlooked

The National Book Award winners will be announced on Nov. 18, at an online awards ceremony. The best books will be selected in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature and young people’s literature. Publishers submitted a total of 1,692 books for consideration and, somehow, the judges will select a single title in each category. At this time, there are five finalists in each category. You might want to add them to your reading list.
Fiction
“Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam is about a NYC family who escapes to an isolated but luxurious vacation home. When a knock on the door in the middle of the night brings news that a blackout has swept the city, the family must let the owners of the house in. But is it true? Without TV, internet or cell service, it’s hard to know what to believe in this suspenseful novel attuned to the complexities of parenthood, race and class.
“A Children’s Bible” by Lydia Millet follows a group of 12 eerily mature children on a forced vacation with their families to a sprawling lakeside mansion. The children are contemptuous of their parents as they spend the time drinking, taking drugs and having sex. When a destructive storm hits the estate, the children run away and make their own rules. This is a heartbreaking story of generational divide.
“The Secret Lives of Church Ladies” by Deesha Philyaw has nine stories that feature four generations of characters caught between the church’s double standards and their own needs and passions.
“Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart is the story of a sweet and lonely boy in Glasgow, Scotland who spends his childhood in a run-down public housing. His mother dreams of better days but increasingly finds solace in drink. The older children find ways to stay a safe distance from their mother, leaving Shuggie to care for her as she swings between sobriety and binges. But Shuggie is different and everyone can see it but him.
“Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu is about an Asian named Willis Wu who works at the Golden Palace restaurant. Wu thinks of himself as the Generic Asian Man, or sometimes the Background Oriental Making a Weird Face, but always a bit player. He dreams of being Kung Fu Guy, the most respected role that anyone like him can attain. But his mom says, “be more.”
Nonfiction
“The Undocumented Americans” by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio was written by a woman on DACA. She decided to write about being undocumented using her own name right after the election of 2016. She took a trip across the country to speak with fellow undocumented immigrants and finds singular, effervescent characters who the media often reduces to political pawns or nameless laborers. In her stories, you’ll find the author grappling with the big questions of love, duty, family and survival.
“The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X” by Les Payne and Tamara Payne, was written based on a nearly thirty year quest to interview anyone he could find who actually knew Malcolm X. This is an historic biography about the world of the protagonist from his birth in Nebraska to his assassination in Harlem. Payne corrects the historical record and delivers extraordinary revelations.
“Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory” by Claudio Saunt is the gripping story of a fiercely contested political act. Saunt uses firsthand accounts and reviews voluminous records from the federal government. Congress passed the Indian Removal policy by a thin margin and marked a turning point for native people and the United States.
“My Autobiography of Carson McCullers” by Jenn Shapland is a different take on the life of McCullers. After finding love letters to a woman named Annemarie, Shapland thought they seemed markedly different than the typical prose about the author so Shapland read her therapy transcripts, stayed at her childhood home where she lounged in her bathtub and ate delivery pizza, and relived her days at Yadoo, the Brooklyn artist colony. This story reveals a vital new portrait of one of America’s most beloved writers.
“How to Make a Slave and Other Essays” by Jerald Walker is a bracing and often humorous examination by one of America’s most acclaimed essayists of what it is to grow, parent, write, and exist as a black American male. Walker refuses to lull his readers; instead urging them to do better as they consider his thoughts on the medical profession’s racial biases, the complicated legacy of Michael Jackson, and breaking free of stereotypes. Walker blends his personal revelation with cultural critique.
Finalists in the Poetry category are “A Treatise on Stars’” by Mei-mei Berssenbrugge, “Fantasia for the Man in Blue” by Tommye Blount, “DMZ Colony” by Don Mee Choi, “Borderland Apocrypha” by Anthony Cody, and “Postcolonial Love Poem” by Natalie Diaz.
Finalists in the Translated Literature category are “High as the Waters Rise” by Anja Kampmann, translated from German by Anne Posten, “The Family Clause” by Jonas Hassen Khemiri, translated from Swedish by Alice Menzies, “Tokyo Ueno Station” by Yu Miri, translated from Japanese by Morgan Giles, “The Bitch by Pilar Quintana,” translated from Spanish by Lisa Dillman and “Minor Detail” by Adania Shibli, translated from Arabic by Elisabeth Jaquette.
Finalists in the Young People’s Literature category are “King and the Dragonflies” by Kacen Callender, “We Are Not Free” by Traci Chee, “Every Body Looking” by Candice Iloh, “When Stars Are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed, and “The Way Back” by Gavriel Savit.
