Is everyone in the Halloween spirit this week? I hope to see you at the Pumpkin carving programs at CANO, Body Dowsing program at the library and Pumpkin Glow in Huntington Park.
Besides all of the festivities, I find that I love to cook in the fall. Several new cookbooks have arrived that are sure to inspire you.
"Bake" by Paul Hollywood is, of course, written by the star of the Great British Baking Show. It features his best ever recipes for classic bakes: cakes, biscuits and cookies, breads and flatbreads, pizza and doughnuts, pastries and pies, and showstopping desserts. You can learn to bake the classic British cakes like Victoria sandwich and chocolate fudge Cake or savory and sweet pastries like sausage rolls and Danish pastries. Once you’ve mastered these recipes, feel free to drop off samples at the library.
"Cookie Bible" is Rose Levy Beranbaum’s 13th book and it’s just in time for the holidays. Her last cookie cookbook was released more than 30 years ago so another one was due. You’ll find more than 150 recipes with many variations. The book is divided into chapters called rolled by hand, piped or dropped, shaped by hand, rolled and cut, holiday cookies, bar and cake cookies, and meringues and candies. You’ll find everything from rustic Cranberry Chocolate Chippers to elegant French macarons, with everything in between. Recipes are accompanied by beautiful photos and detailed instructions.
"Bread Head" by Greg Wade is touted by the publisher as being a groovy master class in healthy, sustainable, naturally delicious breads from a star of the new bread renaissance. Wade was the recipient of the James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker and is committed to spreading the love for local, organic flours and long-fermented sourdough loaves. You can sample his signature loaves at the Publican Quality Bread in Chicago if you’re ever out that way. This book has accessible, teachable recipes that include baker’s percentages and capture the importance of hydration and hand-shaping.
"Sundays with Sophie" by Bobby Flay is about the joy that Flay finds in cooking for his daughter Sophie. He asks that we bring the spirit of the Sunday meal to all nights of the week. Recipes include easy-to-create dishes like deli-style chicken salad, and elegant and simple mafaldine with saffron, tomato, and shrimp. He also includes plenty of twists on the classics: grilled sweet potatoes drizzled in an herby citrus vinaigrette, cornbread with a Thai chili sauce butter, and crunch burgers with barbecue-style mushrooms. You may have to place a hold on this one because it will be at my house this week.
"The Migraine Relief Plan Cookbook" by Stephanie Weaver follows the success of her book, "The Migraine Relief Plan." Weaver interviewed a wide range of health professionals, advocates, patients, and caregivers to develop this guide to healthier eating and mindful living with the aim of reducing the symptoms of severe migraines, headaches, and other chronic illnesses. I couldn’t find any expert reviews on this book to attest to its validity but all-in-all, it offers strong advice on healthy living.
There are many more great cookbooks on the “New” Shelf so check them out.
