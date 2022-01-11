New materials saw heavy use in 2021

The Adult Fiction collection is always the most heavily used collection in the building. Last year, three new books tied for the most borrowed. They are “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel, “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah and “Double Jeopardy” by Stuart Woods.
The top three Adult Nonfiction new books borrowed in 2021 in order of popularity were “Remember: the science of memory and the art of forgetting” by Lisa Genova, “Bourdain: the definitive oral biography” by Laurie Woolever and “Let’s Make Dumplings!: a comic book cookbook” by Hugh Amano.
Graphic Novels ruled in the Juvenile Fiction collection. Tied for first place are two graphic novels: “Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey and “Katie the Catsitter” by Colleen A.F. Venable
We started a Picture Book To Go collection with 10 books carefully curated and packed in a single backpack so busy parents could grab and go. Each backpack has a theme and I probably could have guessed which ones would be the favorites!
In first place was the Dinosaur Picture Book To Go backpack which included “We are the Dinosaurs” by Laurie Berkner, “The Truth about Dinosaurs” by Guido Van Genechten, “Field Guide to the Grumpasaurus” by Edward Hemingway, “Tea Rex” by Molly Schaar Idle, “Dinosaur vs. the Library” by Bob Shea, “Kitties on Dinosaurs” by Michael Slack, “Some Dinosaurs Are Small” by Charlotte Voake and “How do Dinosaurs Stay Friends?,” by Jane Yolen.
The second most popular was the Favorites Picture Book To Go backpack. It was filled with “Thank You Omu!,” by Oge Mora, “The Serious Goose” by Jimmy Kimmel, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle, “Make Way for Ducklings” by Robert McCloskey, “The Book with No Pictures” by B.J. Novak, “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin, “Rain Makes Applesauce” by Julian Scheer, “Horton Hears a Who!,” by Dr. Seuss and “Caps for Sale: a tale of a peddler, some monkeys and their monkey business” by Esphyr Slobodkina.
The individual Picture Book that was checked out the most was “Learning More about My Feelings” by Carmen Jimenez-Pride. And I guess that shouldn’t surprise us either as we all have done the best we can to cope during these difficult pandemic times.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
