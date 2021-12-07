New space telescope to be discussed

Huntington Memorial Library will host Dr. Jonathan Lunine, a Cornell professor and member of the James Webb Space Telescope’s science team, for a Zoom talk at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, exploring the exciting science behind JWST.
The event rounds out a series of programs HML has been providing as part of its “WEBB-vember” celebration.
The talk is aimed at adults and teenagers 16 and older. No registration is required and the library will post the Zoom meeting link on its Facebook event page.
HML joined almost 500 sites across the country to celebrate the upcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s next great space science observatory. The library has offered a wide range of public programs to bring the excitement of science, technology, engineering, arts and math, referred to as STEAM, to the children, teens and now adults of the Oneonta area.
Webb is described as the largest and most complex space science telescope ever built and the premier observatory of the next decade. The international mission, led by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies, is scheduled launch Dec. 22.
The observatory will provide a new view of the cosmos and push the field of astronomy into a new era. The telescope will observe the universe in the infrared, peering inside dust clouds to study light from distant parts of the universe for the very first time — the first galaxies that formed about 13.5 billion years ago — and give us insight into how our universe formed. It will also explore distant worlds in other solar systems, as well as objects in our own solar system. Webb will extend the scientific discoveries of other NASA missions like the Hubble Space Telescope, Chandra X-ray Observatory, and Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.
Lunine’s role in the JWST mission will focus on characterization of extrasolar planets and Kuiper Belt objects. In addition to his work with JWST, Lunine is co-investigator on the Juno mission now in orbit at Jupiter, using data from several instruments on the spacecraft, and on the Mapping Imaging Spectrometer instrument for the Europa Clipper mission. He is interested in how planets form and evolve, what processes maintain and establish habitability, and what kinds of exotic environments (methane lakes, etc.) might host “a kind of chemistry sophisticated enough to be called ‘life.’” He pursues these interests through theoretical modeling and participation in spacecraft missions.
Lunine is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and has participated in or chaired a number of advisory and strategic planning committees for the Academy and for NASA.
