New tales, titles and covers hit the shelves

The latest Mystery Writers of American story collection, “When a Stranger Comes to Town” edited by Michael Koryta, features terrifying tales of encounters with strangers from some of the top bestsellers and award winners in crime fiction. Each author weaves a fresh tale surrounding the eerie feeling that comes when a stranger enters our midst.
My pick for best book cover art of the week, “The Light of the Midnight Stars” by Rena Rossner, is a fairy tale inspired novel by the author of “The Sisters of the Winter Wood.” Deep in the Hungarian woods, the sacred magic of King Solomon lives on in his descendants. Gathering under the midnight star, they perform small miracles and none are more gifted than the great Rabbi Isaac and his three daughters.
“The Secret History of Home Economics” by Danielle Dreilinger is a surprising and fascinating look into the history of home economics from Black colleges, to Eleanor Roosevelt to Okinawa, and from a Betty Crocker brigade to DIY techies. These women became chemists and marketers, studied nutrition, health and exercise, tested parachutes, created astronaut food and took bold steps in childhood development and education.
“Jungalow Decorate Wild” by Justina Blakeney is the ultimate guide to designing wildly creative interiors that are free-spirited, layered and deeply personal. This is Blakeney’s biggest, boldest and most beautiful volume yet. It is filled with irresistible style, original patterns and artwork photographed by Dabito. If you’re looking for guidance on how to make choices with color and pattern, check out this book.
“Version Zero” by David Yoon, a New York Times bestselling author, is a lightning-fast and scorchingly observant thriller about how we can save ourselves from the very real perils of a virtual world. If you’re a fan of dystopian fiction, this satire about the high-tech business world and internet culture is for you.
Popular authors like Clive Cussler, Dale Brown and Nora Roberts also have new releases out this week.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
