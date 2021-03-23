Niche service has much to offer all

Thanks to the Friends of HML, we now have Niche Academy, a training tool in the form of an online learning platform that can help you learn to use library apps, software like Microsoft Office Suite and social media platforms. There is also a General Internet Help folder as well as one for Career Assistance. The tool is a great way to learn at your own speed and keep up in a fast-paced world.
The most important tutorials are for library apps, of course. During the pandemic we saw a large increase in the use of our digital resources. When people couldn’t come into the building, they downloaded ebooks, audiobooks and magazines using Hoopla, Flipster and Overdrive/Libby. They probably also discovered that Hoopla has movies, television shows, comics and music. The biggest problem was that we couldn’t offer assistance when people needed help. Niche Academy offers that assistance with no possibility of COVID exposure.
Many people use the Microsoft Office Suite but some of the most helpful features are underutilized. With this tutorial, you’ll learn how to create templates for documents that you frequently use. You’ll learn how to add a screenshot, table of contents and section headers. You’ll learn how to insert pictures, add a table and save as a PDF. Try out the Word Tutorial and you’ll be able to use the ribbon to take your document to the next level.
Facebook is a great way to stay in touch with friends and family, near and far. This tutorial will help those who are starting from scratch but it also has tips for navigating the site and being safe. It will show you how to set your post visibility, delete or edit accidental posts, tag images responsibly, and remove unwanted tags. Privacy is important and this tutorial will show you how to limit the information you share with apps, games and websites. It will also teach you how to block people and apps. It doesn’t end there. We have tutorials on Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter. If you want an overview of the most popular social media sites, go to the tutorial called Tech Talk: What is Social Media?
The General Internet Help folder has tutorials on internet basics, Zoom and internet safety. There’s even a tutorial called How to Spot a Fraud that will teach you all about bank fraud, online fraud, “phishing,” phone scams, online social media and the red flags to look for.
This new service will bring you to a greater level of comfort with technology, career exploration and many other topics. We’ll be adding tutorials regularly so if you have a request, please let us know. And thank you, Friends of HML, for all you do!
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.