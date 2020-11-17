Nod to Native American Heritage

November is Native American Heritage Month and the Four County Library System has a good selection of some great books for you. One of the silver linings of the pandemic is that we now have a page on the library website called Your Next Read that highlights books and has reading lists. It even has the videos of the weekly Lit Lattes book talks that Ariel does.
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, recommended reads are on our Digital Display page at hmloneonta.org under the “Your Next Read” tab. In addition to the library’s list of good reads, you can find recommendations on the First Nations website and Humanity Archive website. If you see a book you’d like to read that isn’t in the library catalog, you can submit a recommendation form to the library.
Recommended reads
“Our History is the Future: Standing Rock versus the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the Long Tradition of Indigenous Resistance” by Nick Estes. The award-winning book recounts 10 months of Indigenous resistance at Standing Rock. In 2016, hundreds of tribal nations, led by the Oceti Sakowin, came together in solidarity to oppose the Dakota Access Pipeline and hundreds of years of injustice against Indigenous people and communities.
“The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones is an American Indian horror story of revenge. Four American Indian men from the Blackfeet Nation, who were childhood friends, find themselves in a desperate struggle for their lives, against an entity that wants to exact revenge upon them by killing them, their families and friends for what they did during an elk hunt ten years earlier.
“There There” by Tommy Orange is one of a few Native American novels told from an urban perspective. Orange was born and raised in Oakland, California and is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma. “There There” is a series of connected stories that shows a shattering portrait of an America that few of us have ever seen.
“Cherokee American” by Margaret Verble is an epic novel that follows a web of complex family alliances and culture clashes in the Cherokee Nation during the aftermath of the Civil War, and the unforgettable woman at its center.
“Crooked Hallelujah” by Kelli Jo Ford is written by an award winning author who is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma. The story is about Justine, who grows up with tough, complicated and loyal women presided over by her mother, Lula, and Granny. After an act of violence, Justine and her daughter move to Texas in hopes of starting a more stable life. This is a big-hearted and ambitious novel of the bond between mothers and daughters by a rare new talent.
“Trail of Lightning” by Rebecca Roanhorse is a science fiction novel set in a former Navajo reservation. Maggie is asked to find a missing girl and uses her hunting skills as she unravels clues from ancient legends, trades favors with tricksters, and battles dark witchcraft. Roanhorse is from the Ohkay Owingeh/Black Tribe of the Pueblo Nation and has won the Hugo Award and Nebula Award for previous books.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday.
