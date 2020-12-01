Online learning available to job seekers

In May, the U.S. government estimated the unemployment rate to be as high as 16% but Pew Research Center states that the rate is comparable to the Great Depression of the 1930s. It’s higher for women and immigrants and lower among workers with higher levels of education. The youngest workers saw the highest level of unemployment possibly because of the concentration of young adults in higher-risk industries like food services and drinking places.
By October, employment rose in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, retail trade and construction. It declined in employment in government jobs. But, just as employment begins to improve, our country is seeing steady increases in numbers of people ill because of the coronavirus.
During this time of great upheaval, it may be wise to consider training courses and other opportunities to gain skills. Your library and the state Department of Labor have teamed up to provide online learning with Coursera. Coursera was first developed by Stanford professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller and is an American MOOC (massive open online courses). Ng and Koller had a vision of providing transformative learning experiences to anyone, anywhere. More than 200 of the world’s top universities and industry educators partner with Coursera to offer courses, specializations, projects, certificates and degree programs.
New Yorkers have access to nearly 4,000 programs across high-growth industries and can hone skills in data science, business and technology. Content is being curated to help job seekers gain skills that will make them more employable in high demand industries. To sign up for a no-cost account, simply go to 4cls.org and click on Research Center. Among other databases in the Job Help and Practice Tests section, will be Online Learning Through Coursera.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. They may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/comunity/librarycorner.
