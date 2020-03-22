Options to be provided during virus outbreak

We are all in this together
Huntington Memorial Library has been carefully monitoring the coronavirus situation and recommendations made by the health department and Otsego County officials. On Saturday, March 14, a State of Emergency was declared for Otsego County and the Four County Library System suspended delivery. As a result, the library closed beginning Monday, March 16, until further notice. We will reassess the situation regularly and announce when the library will re-open.
During this time:
· Overdue fines will be waived. Please disregard any overdue notices you may receive.
· You may still return items in the outside book returns.
· Holds that are in the library will be held until we re-open.
This is the perfect time to utilize our downloadable, online services if you haven’t already. You can check out eBooks, eMagazines, videos, music and eAudiobooks on your computer or download the app on your smart phone.
Flipster has 61 magazine subscriptions so you’re sure to find something you’ll like. There are popular titles like HGTV Magazine, Highlights, Food Network Magazine and Creative Knitting. But you’ll also find titles like Shutterbug, Outside and PCWorld. Go to the Four County Library System website: 4cls.org, click on the Flipster banner and log in with your library card number. You can read the magazine immediately on your computer or download issues to your tablet or smart phone. If you find that perfect knitting pattern, you can simply print it.
Libby and Overdrive have audiobooks and ebooks and is a service that most of us are familiar with. You can find information on our website: hmloneonta.org/download-zone/.
Hoopla is our newest online service and has videos, comic books, audiobooks, ebooks and music. Details are also on our website: hmloneonta.org/download-zone/. To help our patrons during this time of self-quarantine, we’ve lifted the loan limits. For now, you can check out more than four titles per month.
Free books and tax forms in the gazebo
Books and NYS tax forms will be free for the taking in the library gazebo starting Monday, March 23. Come make a selection during daylight hours and in keeping with the CDC recommendations, please limit the number of people in the gazebo to one person or one family at a time. We will offer a wide selection of materials that will be refreshed regularly. Please be respectful and limit the number of books you take so there is something for everyone.
Facebook Live Storytimes
A program for children 2 to 5 will be presented on the library's Facebook page. Books, songs and finger plays will be featured at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Children 6 to 12 can listen along as "Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library" by Chris Grabenstein is read at 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
Children’s Librarian Kathryn Prada will present both programs.
STEAMing Ahead
A list of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math activities and online learning resources for students to keep STEAMing Ahead at home is available on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag#hmlsteam.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Monday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.