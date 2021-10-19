Park construction about to begin

It has been a long road, but finally, construction of the Huntington Park Project is on target to begin this week! Last week, the project team met to discuss the details of the plan and mark underground utilities and power to the existing lights. Stakes were put in place to indicate where the new lamp posts will be set.
This week, everyone will meet again to discuss the schedule of construction and finalize placement of the lampposts. Patrons will see machines at work digging holes and pouring concrete for the bases this week. As I learn more, I’ll update the website calendar and page dedicated to the park. While I know that construction can be messy, frustrating and slow, I’m confident that the outcome will make a huge difference in how the park is used and how much we’ll all enjoy it.
It’s National Friends of the Library week and I thank the Friends of HML for all their support. They have consistently provided funds for library programs that have enriched and educated our community. Most recently, they’ve funded the acoustic tiles that help reduce the echo in the Community Room. You won’t believe how difficult it was to survive the happy noise of many children echoing off of the walls during programs! The Friends have made the space better for all of us. Another well-hidden project they supported was the Staff Room improvement. Our tiny Staff Room contained a hodge-podge of mismatched countertops and cabinets. With their help the room underwent a makeover that makes our little break room more peaceful. But the Friends’ reach is broad. They’ve purchased computers, park toys, the new chairs in the Community Room, and even the components to the new DVD system that allow us to have more items in the collection. On top of all that, they express their gratitude for libraries during National Library Week by bringing goodies to the staff every day. We can’t thank them enough for the good work they do. If you support the library, become a member. It’s the best value you can find at only $15 per year.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
