After a long absence from writing this column, I’m happy to report that my broken wrist has healed enough to type again! You’ll be hearing from me on a regular basis now and there are many things to report from library land.
The most obvious change at HML has been the Huntington Park Enhancement project which was funded by the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, and the Library Construction Aid. Last week, the work was finalized and I think you’ll find the park an even nicer place to visit now.
My favorite area is the Terrace Overlook. It was designed based on the rotunda that Henry Huntington built in the park 100 years ago, but with a more modern approach. This iteration of the design has a graceful curving path, granite pavers, and bluestone boulders for seating. It will be there for many lifetimes!
Shade trees have been planted to add to your enjoyment and we’ll get to watch them grow and flourish for years to come. When you visit, you’ll be happy to see the former sledding hill has been restored. At the beginning of this project, community members were invited to take a survey and the results showed that the sledding hill was one of the most popular aspects of the design. I can’t wait to see it in action this winter.
As the grass and other plantings become established, the upper park and slope will add beauty to this little gem in the city center. Behind the scenes, we’ve also installed boosters to our wireless system and it even reaches to the Terrace Overlook. I know it’s hard to get unplugged but bringing your technology out into nature has to count for something, right?
And finally, I know the trimming of the smoke bush this spring was upsetting to many people but great care was taken to insure its health. To the best of my knowledge, our smoke bush is also called smoke tree and is a Cotinus coggygria which is a European variety indigenous to Europe and parts of Asia.
There are many varieties and they vary in size between four and 10 feet. It looks like ours is a variety called Golden Spirit but it had exceeded the expected 10 feet in height and width so either it’s very happy or it’s a different variety.
Pruning should take place in late winter or early spring, and if you want to control the size, it can be cut back to the ground. You can also train it into a small tree by pruning all but one main trunk and trimming the side shoots. I think our smoke bush will look better over time with proper care.
Stay tuned as plans for Phase 2 begin this summer.
Tina Winstead is director of the Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
