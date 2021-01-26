Park plans progressing

As the temperatures drop, planning for improvements in Huntington Park has kept me warm.
Funding for the design comes from NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and funding for the new lighting is from NYS Library Construction Aid. The Stimson Landscape Architects have been working diligently for the past several months to update the design based on feedback received in September.
On top of design decisions, we’ve had to set priorities so the design stays within the budget. As you may know, the pandemic has created shortages and high prices for many construction supplies so the process has been more challenging than expected.
The first phase of the design includes the literary gardens adjacent to the library, picnic area, play landscape, terrace overlook and green theater. The design emulates the beautiful hills and river in the Oneonta area. My favorite design component focuses on the plantings that represent the river’s edge along the perimeter of the lower park. At the beginning of the project I thought we needed a traditional labyrinth but the new design has brought a walking path throughout the park that serves the same purpose in a more beautiful way. Just imagine how wonderful it will be to walk through meandering paths surrounded by beautiful gardens.
The next step in the process will be to obtain approval for the construction documents from the state Parks Department. Once we receive the go ahead, we’ll advertise the project with a deadline of mid-February and construction companies will submit bids. Before we know it, the ground will thaw, spring will come and we’ll get started. It may be a messy year in the park and I appreciate your patience as we implement the design. I’m not going to pretend that I think everything will go smoothly but just in case it does, we will have a celebration for the 101st anniversary of the Huntington Park and Library sometime this year. Fingers crossed!
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/commun ity/library_corner.
