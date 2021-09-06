Park project moving forward

I’m pleased to announce that the first phase of the Huntington Park Project will be handled by two local companies who care about our community. Due to high costs, the project will consist of park lights, the terrace overlook, hillside plantings, and sledding hill.
These elements of the overall design will have a significant impact on your park experience, and will honor Henry Huntington’s original design from 100 years ago. It also includes the most popular option from the community survey. If we’re lucky, we’ll have a few dollars left over to begin planting the River’s Edge or the Literary Gardens but only time will tell.
The sequence of construction hasn’t been set but will begin in September and likely be completed in the spring. I am beyond excited about the first stage in the transformation of the park.
If you want to be involved in beautifying the park, pledge to plant 100 daffodils. So far we have pledges for 300 but we want more. You can donate either as an individual or as part of an organization. Let’s show our community spirit with a thousand cheerful daffodils waving in the breeze this spring. Planting will be scheduled sometime in October so make your pledge on our website: https://hmloneonta.org/daffodil-pledge/
Grab your neighbors, tell your friends and make this gem of a park in the City Center as great as it can be.
***
September is Library Card Sign-up Month and we have made it even easier to get a card by going to our website to register: https://hmloneonta.org/online-cards/. You’ll have immediate access to all of our electronic resources through Overdrive/Libby and Hoopla. And don’t forget that Overdrive/Libby now has hundreds of magazines to read and replaces our Flipster app. I’ve been saving the best news for last. New patrons will receive a special library card with a baby Yoda image as a special incentive to get a card. In addition, if you post on social media how libraries empower you with the hashtag #LibrariesEmpower, you’ll be entered in a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift and the poster of baby Yoda from the American Library Association. Check out our Instagram page for more details.
Library Summer Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star most Tuesdays. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.