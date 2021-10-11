Park's obstacle course not to be missed

As we continue to celebrate the autumn season at the library, I encourage you to take advantage of the last of the good weather and visit Huntington Park. You’ll find a charming obstacle course painted on the sidewalk in front of the gazebo. What began as an activity for children has turned into a project that took four staff members several days to create. But it’s worth it as I look out of my office window and see youngsters buzzing like bees, hopping like frogs, spelling O-N-E-O-N-T-A by jumping to the correct letter dot and dancing their way to the finish line.
The following titles that just hit the shelves offer thrills, humor, twists and turns, all ingredients for good reads.
“Last Girl Ghosted” by Lisa Unger is a story of secrets, obsession and vengeance in this thriller about an online dating match that turned into a deadly cat and mouse game. Early reviews have been positive and this one made the LibraryReads Top Books for October list.
“Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci follows Tucci’s other cookbooks by sharing the compelling stories behind the food. It is filled with anecdotes about growing up in Westchester, preparing for and shooting films like “Julie & Julia,” falling in love over dinner, and creating a multitude of meals for his children whether in good times and bad, through five-star meals and burned dishes.
“The Lincoln Highway” is by Amor Towles, the bestselling author of “A Gentleman in Moscow” and “Rules of Civility.” This time he tackles the twists and turns of choices made by Emmett after his release from a juvenile work farm for involuntary manslaughter. His plans to start over in California are thwarted when friends from the work farm escape and they take a fateful journey to New York City. This novel spans only 10 days and is told from multiple points of view.
“The Jealousy Man” by Jo Nesbo is a dark, thrilling short-story collection about twisted minds and vengeful hearts from a true master of suspense. Nesbo is known for his clever characterization, hair raising suspense and shocking twists. His dexterity with the dark corners of the human heart is on full display in these inventive and enthralling stories.
“Foul Play” by Stuart Woods is another action packed thriller starring Stone Barrington. As Stone approaches his New York City abode, he stumbles into trouble. He learns that his client is in danger and the safety of the business and city are at stake.
“Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen is written in his characteristic style that describes vivid characters and their keen understanding of contemporary America. This book demonstrates humor and complexity as two generations of a family struggle with issues. A marriage dissolves, a teen gets involved in counterculture and a younger brother sells drugs to seventh graders. Each of them seek a freedom that the others threaten to complicate.
