Patience requested during curbside service

Curbside service just got easier! Books may be reserved through the online catalog just like they could in the good old days. For now though you will only be able to reserve library materials that are in the HML collection. The Four County Library System interlibrary loan service will resume sometime in the near future. We are calling patrons to schedule pick up times. This is taking more time than is ideal so please be patient while we work through the kinks. Only one person or one family should be in the entry way at a time when collecting library materials.
All library materials must be returned to the outside Book Return boxes. We are quarantining all returns for three days before they are checked in so don’t be concerned if they remain in your account. No overdue fines will be charged during curbside services.
The next Virtual Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, on Zoom. Hop on over to Hoopla and read “The Taster” by V.A. Alexander. The link to the program is available on Facebook or by email at huntingtonmemoriallibrary@gmail.com.
Amid the turbulence of World War II, a young German woman finds a precarious haven closer to the source of danger than she ever imagined-one that will propel her through the extremes of privilege and terror under Hitler’s dictatorship.
In early 1943, Magda Ritter’s parents send her to relatives in Bavaria, hoping to keep her safe from the Allied bombs strafing Berlin. Young German women are expected to do their duty-working for the Reich or marrying to produce strong, healthy children.
After an interview with the civil service, Magda is assigned to the Berghof, Hitler’s mountain retreat.
Only after weeks of training does she learn her assignment: she will be one of several young women tasting the Führer’s food, offering herself in sacrifice to keep him from being poisoned.
Perched high in the Bavarian Alps, the Berghof seems worlds away from the realities of battle.
Though terrified at first, Magda gradually becomes used to her dangerous occupation-though she knows better than to voice her misgivings about the war. But her love for a conspirator within the SS, and her growing awareness of the Reich’s atrocities, draw Magda into a plot that will test her wits and loyalty in a quest for safety, freedom, and ultimately, vengeance.
Vividly written and ambitious in scope, “The Taster” examines the harrowing moral dilemmas of war in an emotional story filled with acts of extraordinary courage.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.