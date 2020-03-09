Patrons can help libraries win ebook battle

eBooks have become such a common reading format that they hardly seem cutting-edge anymore. You may be surprised to learn that public libraries have been battling for equal ebook pricing and access for years and have not experienced a welcoming or seamless transition to digital formats. In spite of the struggle, libraries are committed to promoting literacy and providing a broad selection of materials in all formats for all people.
Besides being convenient, ebooks are wonderful tools for people with reading difficulties. They can become instant large-print books with a few clicks. People with dyslexia or other visual challenges can also modify the font style and line spacing. The light weight of a tablet compared to a book can make a huge difference to people with physical limitations too.
Restrictions imposed by publishers have made it very difficult to meet the needs of all library users. In 2011, several publishers refused to sell ebooks to libraries and others created licensing terms that left much to be desired. By 2014, the last of the major publishers was finally offering complete access to their ebook catalogs although at extremely high prices. Individuals could purchase ebooks on several platforms for a fraction of the cost charged to libraries. In 2019, publisher’s licensing terms to libraries shifted in uncomfortable directions. On Nov. 1, Macmillan chose to embargo new ebook releases so all libraries regardless of size can only purchase a single copy for the first eight weeks. Imagine how this would work in New York City.
What publishers have forgotten is that libraries are their best free promotional tools. People who use libraries are people who buy books. A recent study collected data from Overdrive’s (Libby app) Big Library Read program. Each year Overdrive chooses a single title for a community reading program and that book is allowed to have simultaneous users (as opposed to the one book, one checkout model). In 2018, “Flat Broke with Two Goats” by Jennifer McGaha was selected and resulted in 5.6 million page views. Because of its selection, its ranking in Amazon rose from *200,000 to 7,833. More than 13,000 Goodreads users added it to their list. Because of this library program, ebook sales of the book increased by 818% and there was a 201% growth in print sales. This increase in sales continued after the Big Library Read program was over. Through June, print sales continued to see increased sales at 720% above pre-program levels and ebooks increased by 38%.
In response to Macmillan’s embargo, the American Library Association submitted a report to the U.S. House Judiciary’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law. The report underscores practices by Amazon and Macmillan like abusive pricing and restrictive licensing terms for libraries. It highlights the threat to American’s right to read what and how they choose. It states that it imperils other fundamental First Amendment freedoms. “eBooks for All” is the national slogan developed by the Public Library Association and you can make your voice heard by visiting ebooksforall.org. There is a direct link to the members of the House Committee where you can share your passion for libraries and get updates via text messages or email.
Winning this battle means that libraries will remain the cornerstone of our democracy. It means that information will be freely available to people of all walks of life and all abilities. It means that libraries will be able to afford to purchase more titles and Overdrive/Libby will have a much larger number of ebooks and audiobooks.
*A product’s sales rank is assigned a number, with the smaller the number, the better. The ideal is a No. 1 rank.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta.
