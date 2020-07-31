Despite many changes to the programming and schedule in the midst of COVID-19, the Cooperstown Art Association held its 85th Annual National Juried Art Exhibition, presented entirely online for the first time. The National Show will remain on view online through Aug. 14 at www.cooperstownart.com, where those who visit may vote for their favorite.
This year’s exhibit was juried by Emma Golden, of Columbus. Golden is the program director at the Golden Foundation for the Arts, working directly with the artists in residence. She began as program coordinator, when the artist residency program began in 2012. She also assists in the hanging of exhibits at the Sam and Adele Golden Gallery as well as curating and hanging art exhibits in her community, presenters said in a media release. She comes from a family of paint makers and art supporters.
Twenty awards were given out this year, with the Grand Prize being awarded to Doug Whitfield, of Clayville, for his painting “Triple Goddess.” In 1969 he began to show his work in New York City and soon his work was in major cities throughout the U.S. and Europe, the release said. His work has been the feature of dozens of solo exhibits.
He paints daily in his studio at Ceder Lake, and teaches, mentors and coaches art, painting and portfolio development. Whitfield studied at The Cleveland Institute of Art, Mohawk Valley Community College, where he earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree in design in 1965, Rochester Institute of Technology, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1968, and at Syracuse University where he earned a Master Teacher designation in integrative learning in 1999.
The following artists were also honored:
The Walter J. And Anna H. Burchan Memorial Prize: Wesley Bernard, for “Carter Stanton, Otsego County Fair 2019”
Innovation Prize: Donald Cooper, for “Shuffling Between Multiverses”
Rev. Canon George F. French Memorial Prize (for realistic photography): Edmond Blake, for “Protecting The Dunes”
Dorothy Bostwick Campbell Memorial Prize: Kate Timm, for “Ode To Joy”
Henry S.F. Cooper Memorial Prize (for sculpture): Marcie Schwartzman, for “Who Wears The Mask”
The Symanarts Prize: Doug Whitfield, for “Sea of Flotsam”
Frank Proctor Whiting Memorial Prize: Linda Suskind-Kosmer, for “Underwater”
Margaret Bevier Wright Memorial Prize (for oil painting): Terry Wise, for “Braque’s Birds”
Deborah Geurtze Award (for printmaking): Ann Kiehm, for “Dave’s Orchid Triptych”
Winsor & Newton Award (for watercolor): Elias Necol Melad, for “Johnny”
The Canson Excellence in Arts Award (for watercolor): Lana Privitera, for “Some Cups & Polka Dots”
Elsie M. Birch Memorial Prize: Paul Marcellino, for “Dancing Girls”
Thomas Goodyear Memorial Prize (for humorous work): Les Schmidt, for “A Distant Ronald”
Award of Merit: Shelley Feinerman for “I Have No Mondays”; Dianne Kull, for “A Place at the Table”; David Zeggert, for “Charlie Bulldog”
Juror Citation: Raphael Iaccarino, for “Homage Plant — Amazon Rainforest”; Roxa Smith for “Garden Party” and “Bountiful”
