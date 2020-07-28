The Glimmerglass Festival has announced its new director of development and adviser to its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.
Caryn Reeves, who previously served as the company’s associate director of institutional advancement from 2013 to 2016, will return to lead the festival’s development department, and Jessica Jahn will mentor the Festival’s Task Force as it develops its ongoing social justice initiatives.
As director of development, Reeves will serve as senior adviser to the artistic and general director and as the primary liaison to the festival’s board of trustees, festival officials announced in a media release. She will lead a staff team in establishing and fulfilling contributed income goals, donor cultivation and stewardship, and will participate in short-term and long-range planning as a member of the senior executive team.
Reeves is finishing her tenure as executive director of Washington Concert Opera, a position she has held since 2016. Her career in development began with New York City Opera, after making a career shift from classical singing to arts administration.
“I am so grateful to have Caryn join the Festival in this capacity,” Patricia Zambello, festival artistic and general director, said in a media release. “Not only is she extremely savvy and knowledgeable when it comes to fund development, she has a palpable love for this company and our community. We couldn’t ask for more.”
Reeves holds degrees in vocal performance from the Eastman School of Music, Royal College of Music and the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University.
“I am thrilled to return to Glimmerglass, a company that has remained dear to my heart and one that I consider my home,” Reeves said in the release. “While this is a challenging time for the arts industry, I am confident in Glimmerglass’s ability to flourish and adapt while continuing to produce innovative work, train young artists, and engage its community.”
She will join the staff in mid-August to work with Joan Desens, who will leave her full-time position as director of institutional advancement, at the end of December.
Jahn’s history with the festival begins in 2009, with the premiere of her costume designs for "La Cenerentola," and continued through last year’s world premiere of "Blue." Jahn sits on the steering committee of Opera America’s Women’s Opera Network and its ALAANA (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab and Native American) Network. She mentors for Turn the Spotlight and Children of Promise NYC, and teaches as an adjunct costume design professor with Brandeis University’s Theater Arts Department.
“I’m delighted to rejoin Glimmerglass,” Jahn said in the release. “Working toward broad, sustainable, and compassionate equity grounds my work both off- and onstage, and I’m excited to help shape a more just future for the festival.”
As advisor to the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Task Force, Jahn will guide the Task Force formed last year toward development of social justice initiatives, renewed commitment to supporting and celebrating diversity, and the selection of a full-time Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion consultant, the release Jahn will serve as a senior adviser to the artistic and general director and to the senior executive team.
“Jessica’s passionate advocacy for communities who have yet to see justice in the arts makes her a perfect fit for this position,” Zambello said in the release. “Her innovation and tremendous interpersonal skills will greatly aid the Festival in its mission to exemplify a truly diverse arts institution.”
The Glimmerglass Festival canceled its 2020 festival in response to the pandemic. Its virtual programming, Glimmerglass Glimpses, is running through Aug. 27. For more information, visit www.glimmerglass.org.
