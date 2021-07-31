CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
Equine business management graduate Meghan Marsh of West Edmeston was honored for academic achievement for excellence in management at Cazenovia College in special ceremonies held May 20.
A graveside service will be held in Milford Center Cemetery at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. All friends of Priscilla are welcome to attend to join in a celebration of her life.
ONEONTA - Dr. Barbara Bambii Brody, 71, of Oneonta passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. She was born Aug. 24, 1949, in Buffalo the daughter of the late Bernard and Rochelle (Malinsky) Abelson. Barbara dropped out of high school at the age of 16, but realizing she needed to finish school she ob…
WORCESTER - Michael R. Nelson, 66, passed away, Monday, July 19, 2021, at Cooperstown Center. He was born on Feb. 15, 1955, in Oneonta, the son of Charles and Vivian (Campbell) Nelson. Mike was a lifelong area resident who worked for the Worcester Central School and The Daily Star. He was a …
GILBERTSVILLE - A memorial service to celebrate Winona's life will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 7, at the First Presbyterian Church in Gilbertsville.
