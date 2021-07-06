CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
Equine business management graduate Meghan Marsh of West Edmeston was honored for academic achievement for excellence in management at Cazenovia College in special ceremonies held May 20.
Updated: July 6, 2021 @ 8:36 am
