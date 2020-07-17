UNATEGO CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following graduating seniors received awards recently from Unatego Central School. Megann Andrew: Dr. Rudolph F. Hust Scholarship Award, Cordelia P. Day Estate Scholarship, Judy Green Erbe Memorial Scholarship, Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Art Award and Dollars For Scholars. Laurel Belcourt: Arthur Westcott Memorial, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Alyssa Blanco: Unatego Teachers Association Scholarship, John Bush Memorial, Alice G. Leonard Memorial Award, Unatego Alumni Association Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Piper Boliski: Barbara C. Stanikunis Scholarship and Unadilla Alumni Association Scholarship. Zachary Bosley: Wells Bridge Fire Dept. Auxiliary Scholarship. Brittany Cerar: Lois and Terry R. Kishbaugh Memorial and Steven N. Hoag Memorial. Caden Clow: Booster Club Scholarship. Austin Faulkner: Booster Club Scholarship. Alyssa Feliu: Edward A. McKinley III Memorial Scholarship. Gavin Fetterman: The Old Boys Club of Otego Award and Dollars For Scholars. Mikaila Flavell: Alta Southworth LePine Memorial Award for Scholarship, Presidential Freedom Scholarship, Douglas W. Tuttle Memorial Scholarship Award, Robsham Independent Study Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. David Fletcher: Michael J. Hurlburt Memorial Award, “In Memory of Keisha Faulkner” Scholarship and Burchan Trust Scholarship. Mallory Frazier: Richard Licht Memorial, Unadilla Presbyterian Integrity Award, Unatego Dramatic Arts Award, Unatego Alumni Association Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Emmaleigh Halbert: Unatego Teachers Association Scholarship, Sheri L. Mowers Memorial Scholarship, Roger O. Youngs Memorial Award, Robsham Fellowship Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Leah Hamm: Tanya Long Simeone Scholarship, Marla Calabro Memorial Scholarship, Shirley Morrison Memorial Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Jacob Haqq: M.D. Gregory Sr. Memorial Award and Robsham Fellowship Scholarship. Caleb Hatalla: Unadilla Alumni Association Scholarship. Raven Henry: Eva H. Aiken Scholarship, Robsham Fellowship Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Helen Higgins: Peter J. Negri Scholarship, Presidential Freedom Scholarship, Harold C. Tyson Memorial Award, Mildred L. Tyson Memorial Award and Dollars For Scholars. Johnathon Jordan: Charles A. Beers Memorial Scholarship and Burchan Trust Scholarship. Georgia Liddle: Booster Club Scholarship. Hali Lucia: Unadilla Alumni Association Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Jacob Marshall: Frank Webb Memorial Scholarship, Unadilla Rod and Gun Club Award, Burchan Trust Scholarship and Booster Club Scholarship. Paige McCoy: George M. LePine Memorial Award for Scholarship, Amphenol Aerospace Operations Mathematics and Science Award, Lee Bossler Memorial Scholarship for Photography, Presidential Freedom Scholarship, Robsham Fellowship Scholarship, Virginia Herman Memorial Art Award, Sixth Ward Athletic Association Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Logan Morley: Sandra J. “Mom” McCoy Memorial Scholarship. Katie Ostrander: Unadilla Alumni Association Scholarship, Unatego Music Arts Council Scholarship and Booster Club Scholarship. Owen Reed: Unadilla Women’s Club Award, Richard J. O’Hara Scholarship and Booster Club Scholarship. Sonja Reyda: Sumner Lee Bossler Sr. Memorial Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. McKenzie Rutherford: John F. VanCott Memorial Award and Dollars For Scholars. Nadia Sears: Presidential Freedom Scholarship, Carolyn L. and James F. Sears Memorial Award, Unatego Band Scholarship, Unatego Dramatic Arts Award and Dollars For Scholars. Lee Stockton: Three River Coon Hunters Scholarship.
MILFORD CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following graduating seniors received awards at commencement exercises at Milford Central School on June 26.
Dominic Chicorelli: Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Club Scholarship. Cameron Cintron: The Keenan Holliday Scholarship and Macs Foundation Athletic Award. Abigail Clapper: Class of 2010 Scholarship and C.J. Yerdon Memorial Scholarship. Cameron Ferguson: Class of 2020 Award. Ethan Freer: Clark Scholarship, Milford Education Foundation Richard Bates Scholarship, Ed Utter Memorial Scholarship, Ethel Ottaway Award, Sohacki Science Award, Roger Albert Pier Memorial Awards, Community Bank English, Foreign Language, Math, Science and Social Studies Award, Robert Cortright Memorial Scholarship, Margaret Henry Memorial Scholarship, Music Association Drama Award, Gary Knox Tabor Memorial Scholarship, Frederick Damon Ottaway Award and Niles Eggleston Memorial Scholarship. Teeghan Gale: Clark Scholarship, Special Mention Award, Rotary Service Award, Community Bank Community Service Award, Christopher Rumovicz Memorial Scholarship, Richard Bates Memorial Award, Ann Bobnick Award, Gary Knox Tabor Memorial Scholarship, Emma Ritter Social Studies Memorial Scholarship and Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Club Scholarship. Aubrey Hall: Clark Scholarship, Alumni Association Award, Westville and Grange Improvement Award. Cassidy Hall: Clark Scholarship, Jackie’s Restaurant Salutatory Award, Al Twomey Award, Phyllis Roe Theater Award, Ambrose C. Green Award, Community Bank Music Award, Gary Knox Tabor Memorial Scholarship and Robert Cortright Memorial Scholarship. Samantha Harvey: Clark Scholarship, Milford Education Foundation Linda Pasquale Memorial Scholarship for Excellence, Rotary Service Award, Irene Cooper Award, Dale Stevens Memorial Scholarship, Walter J. & Anna H. Burchan Award, Senior Interdisciplinary Project Award, Carolyn Scanlon Memorial Scholarship, Music Association Garman Memorial Scholarship, Milford Fire Department Scholarship, Macs Foundation Athletic Award and Aulis M. Waters Memorial Scholarship Award. Ivan Miritello: Gillian Gibbons Memorial Scholarship. Tanner Morrissey: Community Bank Improvement Award, Irwin Wilkinson Memorial Award and C.J. Yerdon Memorial Scholarship. Nathan Robinson: Otsego Telephone Systems Award, Class of 2014 Scholarship and Instrumental Music Award. Josh Travis: Gillian Gibbons Memorial Award, Leatherstocking Brush & Palette Club Award and Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Club Scholarship. Emmalee Velasco: Clark Scholarship, Fred & Ginny West Award and Community Bank Art Award. Chyanne Wellman: Clark Scholarship, Elizabeth Welsh Memorial Award, Commercial Bank Occupational Award, Milford Central School Peace Prize, Howard Jewell Vocal Music Award and Sonia Prendergast Memorial Award. Robert Wooley: Clark Scholarship, Alumni Association Award, Herbert B. Garman, Jr. Memorial Scholarship and Music Association Garman Memorial Scholarship.
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Brianne Smith of East Meredith received the Departmental Prize in Comparative Politics at the University of Vermont.
According to a media release, comparative politics is the study of the domestic political systems and processes of countries other than the United States.
The award, selected by the comparative politics faculty of the department, is given to the graduating senior political science major who has been determined to excel in their coursework, research and commitment to the study of comparative politics.
Smith also received the Philipp H. Lohman Award in economics at the University of Vermont. Lohman served as professor and chair of the economics department from 1945 to 1963.
The award is presented to economics majors who excel and are described as outstanding.
