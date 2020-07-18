UNATEGO CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following graduates received awards from Unatego Central School. Megann Andrew: Dr. Rudolph F. Hust Scholarship Award, Cordelia P. Day Estate Scholarship, Judy Green Erbe Memorial Scholarship, Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Art Award and Dollars For Scholars. Laurel Belcourt: Arthur Westcott Memorial, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Alyssa Blanco: Unatego Teachers Association Scholarship, John Bush Memorial, Alice G. Leonard Memorial Award, Unatego Alumni Association Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Piper Boliski: Barbara C. Stanikunis Scholarship and Unadilla Alumni Association Scholarship. Zachary Bosley: Wells Bridge Fire Dept. Auxiliary Scholarship. Brittany Cerar: Lois and Terry R. Kishbaugh Memorial and Steven N. Hoag Memorial. Caden Clow: Booster Club Scholarship. Austin Faulkner: Booster Club Scholarship. Alyssa Feliu: Edward A. McKinley III Memorial Scholarship. Gavin Fetterman: The Old Boys Club of Otego Award and Dollars For Scholars. Mikaila Flavell: Alta Southworth LePine Memorial Award for Scholarship, Presidential Freedom Scholarship, Douglas W. Tuttle Memorial Scholarship Award, Robsham Independent Study Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. David Fletcher: Michael J. Hurlburt Memorial Award, “In Memory of Keisha Faulkner” Scholarship and Burchan Trust Scholarship. Mallory Frazier: Richard Licht Memorial, Unadilla Presbyterian Integrity Award, Unatego Dramatic Arts Award, Unatego Alumni Association Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Emmaleigh Halbert: Unatego Teachers Association Scholarship, Sheri L. Mowers Memorial Scholarship, Roger O. Youngs Memorial Award, Robsham Fellowship Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Leah Hamm: Tanya Long Simeone Scholarship, Marla Calabro Memorial Scholarship, Shirley Morrison Memorial Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Jacob Haqq: M.D. Gregory Sr. Memorial Award and Robsham Fellowship Scholarship. Caleb Hatalla: Unadilla Alumni Association Scholarship. Raven Henry: Eva H. Aiken Scholarship, Robsham Fellowship Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Helen Higgins: Peter J. Negri Scholarship, Presidential Freedom Scholarship, Harold C. Tyson Memorial Award, Mildred L. Tyson Memorial Award and Dollars For Scholars. Johnathon Jordan: Charles A. Beers Memorial Scholarship and Burchan Trust Scholarship. Georgia Liddle: Booster Club Scholarship. Hali Lucia: Unadilla Alumni Association Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Jacob Marshall: Frank Webb Memorial Scholarship, Unadilla Rod and Gun Club Award, Burchan Trust Scholarship and Booster Club Scholarship. Paige McCoy: George M. LePine Memorial Award for Scholarship, Amphenol Aerospace Operations Mathematics and Science Award, Lee Bossler Memorial Scholarship for Photography, Presidential Freedom Scholarship, Robsham Fellowship Scholarship, Virginia Herman Memorial Art Award, Sixth Ward Athletic Association Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. Logan Morley: Sandra J. “Mom” McCoy Memorial Scholarship. Katie Ostrander: Unadilla Alumni Association Scholarship, Unatego Music Arts Council Scholarship and Booster Club Scholarship. Owen Reed: Unadilla Women’s Club Award, Richard J. O’Hara Scholarship and Booster Club Scholarship. Sonja Reyda: Sumner Lee Bossler Sr. Memorial Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship and Dollars For Scholars. McKenzie Rutherford: John F. VanCott Memorial Award and Dollars For Scholars. Nadia Sears: Presidential Freedom Scholarship, Carolyn L. and James F. Sears Memorial Award, Unatego Band Scholarship, Unatego Dramatic Arts Award and Dollars For Scholars. Lee Stockton: Three River Coon Hunters Scholarship.
