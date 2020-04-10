Three area members of the New York Army National Guard have been promoted to private first class. They are Charles Burton of Central Bridge, assigned to the Headquarters & Support Company, 42nd Infantry Division, Theodore Miner of Stamford and Daniel Olson of Harpersfield, both assigned to the 827th Engineer Company.
The promotions were announced by Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York.
According to a media release, Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
The New York National Guard, part of the state’s Division of Military and Naval Affairs, is the state’s executive agency responsible to the governor for managing New York’s military forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, New York Air National Guard, New York Naval Militia and New York Guard. Visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com for more information.
